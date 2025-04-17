The Kia EV3 won the 2025 World Car of the Year award, beating out the BMW X3 and Hyundai Inster/Casper Electric. The EV3 follows the Kia EV9, which won the 2024 award.

The Kia EV3 narrowly defeated the BMW X3 and the Hyundai Inster/Casper Electric to win the 2025 World Car of the Year title. The Kia EV9 received the 2024 prize. At the 2025 New York International Auto Show, the 2025 World Car Awards were revealed. Eligible vehicles had to be produced in volumes of at least 10,000 units per year and priced below luxury level cars.

The Kia EV3 had impressed critics with its segment-leading range of up to 375 miles and ability to charge from 10-80% in 31 minutes.

In Kia's global lineup, the EV3 is positioned behind the EV9, EV6, and EV5 electric cars. It has the same design language as its brothers described above and is built on the E-GMP modular platform. The "Long-Range" version comes with an 81.3kWh battery pack, which is stated to provide a claimed range of up to 600km. The normal battery option is a 58.3kWh battery pack.

Kia EV3: Features

The EV3 has a clean and modern interior, with its dashboard featuring a triple-screen panoramic display. The 12.3 touchscreen navigation screen, 12.3 driver display and 5.3-inch climate control display combine touch and controls to “minimise driver distraction.” It’s also the first Kia vehicle to feature an AI Assistant with ChatGPT and customers can also unlock and start the car using a smartphone or smartwatch thanks to the Digital Key app.