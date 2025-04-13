Kia Syros to Tata Curvv: Check out 7 diesel automatic SUVs under Rs 25 lakh

Read Full Gallery

Explore the limited diesel automatic SUV options available in India under Rs 25 lakh. This article highlights 7 models, including Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos, focusing on their engine specs, features, and fuel efficiency.

There are currently relatively few diesel SUV alternatives available on the market, and your options are much more constrained if you want an automatic. However, because of their intrinsic torque and reduced operating costs, diesels are still rather popular in several markets. Here are 7 diesel automatic cars under Rs 25 lakh you can consider buying.

1. Tata Nexon In India right now, the Nexon is the most reasonably priced diesel-automatic SUV. Starting with the mid-spec Pure+ variant, the Nexon's 1.5-liter diesel engine with 115 horsepower and 260 Nm is mated to a 6-speed AMT gearbox. According to ARAI, the Nexon diesel-AMT has a fuel economy of 24.08 kpl. High-quality Features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof are standard on Nexon diesel-AMT models. There is also a unique Dark Edition version of the Nexon diesel-AMT. Also Read | Tata Nexon EV to Tata Curvv EV: Check out best 5 electric SUVs to consider

2. Mahindra XUV 3XO The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes next. The 1.5-liter diesel engine of the XUV 3XO, which produces 117 horsepower and 300 Nm, is mated to a 6-speed AMT gearbox that is offered starting with the mid-spec MX3 grade. Features like dual-zone air conditioning, leatherette upholstery, and a panoramic sunroof are still included. The stated fuel economy of the XUV 3XO diesel-AMT is 21.2 kpl.

3. Hyundai Creta The Creta has a 1.5-liter diesel engine with 116 horsepower and 250 Nm and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The powertrain's smoothness and refinement are still its best features. Starting with the EX(O) grade, the most economical Creta variant with a panoramic sunroof, the diesel-automatic drivetrain is offered. The dark-themed Knight Edition version of the Creta diesel car is also offered. With this powertrain, Hyundai claims an efficiency of 19.1 kpl. It also has paddle shifters, driving and traction modes, and an electronic parking brake.





4. Kia Sonet The Kia Sonet's 1.5-liter diesel engine produces 116 horsepower and 250 Nm and is paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The diesel car is the best in the Sonet lineup, despite its high price. It provides a more upscale experience than its competitors with AMT gears. It is well-equipped with amenities including powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, twin 10.25-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen, and an ADAS suite.





5. Kia Syros The Syros is the priciest diesel automatic small SUV as this powerplant is only offered on the top-tier HTX+ variant. But that means it has all the bells and whistles, including the segment-only rear reclining seats with seat squab ventilation seen on the Syros. It has driving and traction modes, paddle shifters, and an electronic parking brake, just like the Creta. 17.65 kpl is the stated efficiency of the Syros diesel-AT. Also Read | Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings in India – Most popular variants and colors REVEALED!

6. Tata Curvv The 1.5-liter diesel engine that powers the Currv is the same as that of the Nexon, but it produces 3 horsepower more (118 horsepower) and the same amount of torque (260 Nm). A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a motorized tailgate, adjustable rear seats, and adaptive cruise control are a few of the Curvv's notable features.

7. Kia Seltos The Seltos has a significantly higher starting price point than the Creta since its 1.5-liter diesel automatic powerplant, which produces 116 horsepower, is offered starting with the mid-spec HTK+(O) model. Its sporty-looking GTX+ and X-Line trims at the high end set it apart from the Creta, which has the same stated efficiency of 19.1 kpl. Both include bigger 18-inch wheels, leatherette seating, and distinctive exterior decorative trimmings. The X-Line additionally has a head-up display.

