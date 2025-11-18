Kawasaki Price Drop: Massive Rs 55,000 Discount on Ninja 1100SX—Hurry!
Kawasaki India has announced special discount vouchers for its MY24 and MY25 models. These offers are valid until November 30, 2025. Let's take a closer look.
12
Image Credit : Google
Kawasaki Bike Discount
Kawasaki India offers special discount vouchers for MY24 & MY25 models until Nov 30, 2025. Get cashback on Ninja 500, Ninja 1100SX, Ninja 300, and Versys-X 300 models.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
22
Image Credit : Google
Bike Cashback Voucher
Adventure lovers can get a Rs. 25,000 discount on the Versys-X 300 (MY25). The new Ninja 500 comes with benefits up to Rs. 20,000, while the popular Ninja 300 gets a Rs. 5,000 voucher. These deals make Kawasaki's bikes more accessible.
Latest Videos