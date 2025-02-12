Tata Nexon to Kia Syros: Top 5 Maruti Brezza alternatives you can buy

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular compact SUV, but several compelling alternatives offer enhanced features and performance. From the Tata Nexon with its advanced safety features to the stylish Kia Syros and the tech-savvy Mahindra XUV 3XO, there's an SUV for every preference.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been a favorite in the compact SUV segment, offering reliability, efficiency, and affordability. However, if you’re looking for something different with more features, better performance, or a unique design, there are plenty of great alternatives available. Whether you prioritize a powerful engine, premium interiors, or advanced safety features, this list covers five impressive alternatives that give the Brezza a run for its money. Let’s explore the best options for your next SUV purchase.

1. Tata Nexon The most recent version of the Tata Nexon boasts a better feature set than the original, which was the first Indian vehicle to get a five-star Global NCAP certification in 2018. The 2023 Tata Nexon comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine and a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine, each with a separate transmission choice. The SUV has a 360-degree camera, hill assist, electronic stability control (ESC), and six airbags. Additionally, the Nexon has a 10.25-inch floating infotainment screen on top of the dashboard, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A touchscreen display under the air conditioning vents housing the temperature settings, and a smartphone wireless charging port is located in the center console. Also Read | Maruti Invicto alternatives: From Tata Safari to Mahindra XUV700; check out 5 top 7-seater cars

2. Skoda Kylaq There are four different models of the Skoda Kylaq: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige. The base model, which costs Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), is the only one priced by the Volkswagen Group-owned automaker. Its 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged gasoline engine may be mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The engine has a maximum power output of 113 horsepower and a maximum torque of 178 Nm. The Skoda Kylaq boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display, an 8-inch digital driver display, six-way adjustable electric front seats with ventilation, an electric sunroof, cruise control, tire pressure warnings, and more. It also has wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also Read | Toyota Innova Hycross to Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Check out 5 most affordable hybrid cars in India

3. Kia Syros The Kia Syros is the company's second product in the subcompact SUV market and its most recent entry. It is the priciest SUV in its class, with an ex-showroom price range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. The Syros is distinguished by its high-end amenities, which include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, heated front and rear seats, sliding and reclining second-row seats, a 30-inch dual-screen display for entertainment and instruments, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It has 16 adaptive features, including lane maintain assist, and Level 2 ADAS for safety. A 360-degree parking camera, hill start assistance, electronic stability control, six airbags, and front parking sensors are additional safety features. A 1.5-liter diesel engine (116 bhp, 250 Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine (118 bhp, 172 Nm) are the two powertrain options available for the Syros. Both engines have a 6-speed manual gearbox; the diesel has a 6-speed torque converter automatic, and the gasoline version additionally has a 7-speed DCT. Also Read | Tata Motors announces HUGE discounts on Punch EV, Tiago EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV!

4. Hyundai Venue With three engine options and 30 safety features, the Hyundai Venue is a small SUV with a price range of Rs 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Two gasoline engines are offered for the Venue; the turbocharged 1.0-liter variant may be paired with either a manual or dual-clutch gearbox. The infotainment screen in the center console has an 8.0-inch touchscreen, while the driver's instrument cluster has a TFT digital display. The Venue has paddle shifters, a wireless charger, two-step reclining rear seats, motorized driver sitting, and a cabin air purifier. Additionally, Hyundai has added ADAS, ABS, a stability control system, and six airbags to the vehicle.

5. Mahindra XUV 3XO The small XUV300 was superseded by the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which comes with a diesel drivetrain and two gasoline engines. A six-speed torque converter automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission are available for all three engines. Mahindra has fitted the infotainment screen and driver's gauge cluster on the 3XO with two 10.25-inch digital screens. The infotainment system has wired Apple CarPlay and wifi Android Auto. Six airbags, three-point seatbelts, and an electronic stability control system are standard on the XUV 3XO. Additionally, the vehicle has Level-2 ADAS, which uses a front radar sensor and a 360-degree surround vision camera. The 3XO also has ISOFIX mounts in the back seats, hill hold assistance, and disc brakes on all sides. Also Read | 7-seater used cars under Rs 4 lakh: Top 2 budget-friendly deals you can't miss; details here

