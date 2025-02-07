Tata Motors announces HUGE discounts on Punch EV, Tiago EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV!

Tata Motors has announced incredible discounts on its leading electric vehicles, including the Punch EV, Tiago EV, Nexon EV, and Curvv EV.

Tata offers discounts up to ₹85,000 on EVs

Tata Motors is offering attractive benefits on its electric vehicles like the Punch EV, Tiago EV, Nexon EV, and Curvv EV. Discounts are available on MY2024 stocks of all four models, but only on Punch EV and Tiago EV for MY2025 units. Discounts vary depending on the variant and are categorized as "green bonus" and "exchange/scrappage" benefits. Also Read | Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Bookings to begin from Valentine's Day | Know price and range

High-performance electric car

Tata Curvv EV: Discounts up to Rs 70,000 Tata's current flagship electric car, the MY2024 Curvv EV, is available with discounts of up to Rs 70,000 across variants. With up to 55kWh and 167hp, the Curvv EV boasts the largest battery capacity and highest power output in the company's EV lineup. Also Read | Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Specs, features, range and battery compared

Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV: Discounts up to Rs 70,000 The Punch EV's Smart and Smart+ variants from MY2024 with a 3.3kW AC wall box charger are available with benefits up to Rs 40,000. All other mid and long-range variants with the 3.3kW charger have discounts up to Rs 50,000; opting for the 7.2kW AC fast charger gets you up to Rs 70,000 off the sticker price. For MY2025, discounts up to Rs 40,000 apply to all variants of the Punch EV.

Best discounts on cars

Tata Nexon EV: Discounts up to Rs 40,000 The Nexon EV receives benefits of up to Rs 40,000 regardless of variant, charger type, and range, but only for MY2024 stocks. This Tata EV has been available since 2020 and received a facelift in late 2023. Despite being an older model in the company's electric lineup, the Nexon EV boasts a larger 45kWh battery than the Punch EV and Tiago EV, allowing for a greater range.

Discount price for electric vehicles

Tata Tiago EV: Discounts up to Rs 85,000 Starting with MY2024 stocks, the Tiago EV's entire variant spectrum receives month-long benefits. At up to Rs 85,000, the discounts on the XT variants with the 3.3kW charger are the highest in Tata's EV lineup. Top-spec XZ+ variants get discounts up to Rs 60,000. Buyers interested in the MY2025 Tiago EV can save up to Rs 40,000 on all variants except the XZ+, but only with the slower 3.3kW charger. Also Read | 2025 MG Astor Shine launched: Panoramic sunroof and 6 speakers under Rs 12.5 lakh!

