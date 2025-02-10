Toyota Innova Hycross to Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Check out 5 most affordable hybrid cars in India

Discover the 5 most affordable hybrid cars available in India, offering a balance of fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness. Learn about their features, mileage, and pricing to choose the best option for your budget.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

With rising fuel prices and growing environmental concerns, hybrid cars are becoming increasingly popular in India. Offering the perfect balance between petrol/diesel engines and electric power, hybrids provide better mileage while reducing emissions. However, many people assume hybrid vehicles are expensive. The good news? There are several budget-friendly hybrid cars available in India that offer great features without breaking the bank. In this guide, we explore the 5 most affordable hybrid cars in India, helping you choose the best eco-friendly option that fits your budget.

article_image2

1. Toyota Innova Hycross

The well-liked Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid model has an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 23.24 km/l. Its ex-showroom price range is between Rs 25.97 lakh and Rs 30.98 lakh, and it has roomy interiors and a strong engine.

article_image3

2. Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The stated mileage of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is 23.24 km/l. With a price range of Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 28.92 lakh (ex-showroom), it is a little more cost-effective alternative.

article_image4

3. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder achieves the same remarkable 27.97 km/l. Priced between Rs 16.66 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom), it is renowned for its sophisticated features and fashionable look.

article_image5

4. Honda City Hybrid

With a stated efficiency of 26.6 km/l, the Honda City Hybrid blends hybrid technology with the elegance of a sedan. The ex-showroom pricing range for this model is Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.55 lakh.

article_image6

5. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

With an ARAI-certified economy of 27.97 km/l, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara hybrid is among the most fuel-efficient vehicles in its class. Ex-showroom, the pricing ranges from Rs 16.66 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh.

