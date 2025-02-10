Toyota Innova Hycross to Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Check out 5 most affordable hybrid cars in India

Discover the 5 most affordable hybrid cars available in India, offering a balance of fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness. Learn about their features, mileage, and pricing to choose the best option for your budget.

With rising fuel prices and growing environmental concerns, hybrid cars are becoming increasingly popular in India. Offering the perfect balance between petrol/diesel engines and electric power, hybrids provide better mileage while reducing emissions. However, many people assume hybrid vehicles are expensive. The good news? There are several budget-friendly hybrid cars available in India that offer great features without breaking the bank. In this guide, we explore the 5 most affordable hybrid cars in India, helping you choose the best eco-friendly option that fits your budget.

1. Toyota Innova Hycross The well-liked Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid model has an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 23.24 km/l. Its ex-showroom price range is between Rs 25.97 lakh and Rs 30.98 lakh, and it has roomy interiors and a strong engine.

2. Maruti Suzuki Invicto The stated mileage of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is 23.24 km/l. With a price range of Rs 25.21 lakh to Rs 28.92 lakh (ex-showroom), it is a little more cost-effective alternative.

3. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder achieves the same remarkable 27.97 km/l. Priced between Rs 16.66 lakh to Rs 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom), it is renowned for its sophisticated features and fashionable look.

4. Honda City Hybrid With a stated efficiency of 26.6 km/l, the Honda City Hybrid blends hybrid technology with the elegance of a sedan. The ex-showroom pricing range for this model is Rs 19 lakh to Rs 20.55 lakh.

5. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara With an ARAI-certified economy of 27.97 km/l, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara hybrid is among the most fuel-efficient vehicles in its class. Ex-showroom, the pricing ranges from Rs 16.66 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh.

