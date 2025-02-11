Maruti Invicto alternatives: From Tata Safari to Mahindra XUV700; check out 5 top 7-seater cars

The Maruti Invicto, a rebranded Toyota Innova Hycross, offers seven seats and impressive fuel efficiency. If the Invicto isn't quite right, explore alternatives like the Toyota Innova Hycross, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and Hyundai Alcazar, each with varying features and price points.

Fuel economy, dependability, affordability, and service support are top priorities for Maruti customers. The Invicto is the flagship vehicle that Maruti now sells. It is a Toyota Innova HyCross that has been rebranded. With seven seats and a stated fuel efficiency of 23.24 km/l, the Invicto may be the ideal car for families. The cost of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto ranges from Rs 25.51 lakh to Rs 29.22 lakh. Ex-showroom costs apply to both. A 2.0-liter hybrid gasoline engine powers it. There are just two Invicto models available from Maruti: Zeta+ and Alpha+. Here are some options to think about if you're in the market for an Invicto.

1. Toyota Innova Hycross The Toyota Innova Hycross is the first vehicle on the list; its price range is Rs 19.94 lakh to Rs 31.34 lakh. Ex-showroom costs apply to both. The Innova Hycross comes with both a petrol and a hybrid engine, and it comes in six different versions. The relative fuel economy figures are 16.13 and 23.24 km/l. Also Read | Toyota Innova Hycross to Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Check out 5 most affordable hybrid cars in India

2. MG Hector Plus The Hector Plus is the Hector with seven seats. The cost ranges from Rs 17.50 lakh to Rs 23.67 lakh. Ex-showroom costs apply to both. The Hector Plus is available from MG with both a diesel and a turbocharged petrol engine. While the gasoline engine is also available with a CVT automatic transmission, both engines are standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Seven colors and five variations are available. Also Read | Tata Motors announces HUGE discounts on Punch EV, Tiago EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV!

Mahindra Xuv 700

3. Mahindra XUV 700 One of the greatest achievements in the Indian car industry has been the XUV700. Both a 5-seater and a 7-seater are offered. As of the present, there are no captain seats available. The prices range from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh. Ex-showroom costs apply to both. Mahindra provides a petrol engine, a diesel engine, and an all-wheel drive system.

4. Tata Safari The Safari is a 7-seater version of the Harrier. The prices for the Safari starts at Rs 15.50 lakh and goes up to Rs 27 lakh. Ex-showroom costs apply to both. The sole diesel engine available for the Safari at the moment is a 2.0-liter model that is shared with the Hector. It is set for 350 Nm and 168 horsepower. Customers can choose between a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox. Also Read | 7-seater used cars under Rs 4 lakh: Top 2 budget-friendly deals you can't miss; details here

5. Hyundai Alcazar The Hyundai Alcazar is a Creta-based three-row SUV. With a price range of Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the Alcazar is a feature-rich vehicle that is available with both a petrol and diesel engine. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard, however buyers can opt for a torque converter for the diesel engine and a DCT unit for the petrol engine. Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature are the four main varieties from which to select. A 6-seater and a 7-seater layout are available. Also Read | Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara unofficial bookings now open! From features to battery; here's what you can expect

