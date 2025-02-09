7-seater used cars under Rs 4 lakh: Top 2 budget-friendly deals you can't miss; details here

Used 7-seater cars: If you're looking to buy a second-hand 7-seater car, we've brought you two of the best options that will benefit you.

Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 9, 2025, 1:18 PM IST

7-Seater Cars Under ₹3.74 Lakh: Used Car Options

Used 7-seater cars: Used cars have become easily accessible in the market at competitive prices and flexible EMI options. Whether you prefer buying online or offline, there are plenty of options to choose from. While we don't endorse any particular brand, it's important to exercise caution and conduct thorough checks before purchasing any pre-owned vehicle. This time, we’re sharing details about budget-friendly 7-seater cars that might just fit your needs.

Should you buy a used car?

2012 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXI

If you're considering purchasing a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the ZXI variant is available on Spinny for a price of Rs 3.74 lakh. This 7-seater vehicle has clocked 1.25 lakh kilometers and is currently available in several cities across the country. It is a second-owner model and comes with third-party insurance. It's important to ensure that the car's documents and condition are thoroughly verified.

2020 Renault Triber RXE

The 2020 Renault Triber RXE is available on Spinny for Rs 3.98 lakh. This 7-seater petrol manual model has covered 31,000 kilometers and is located in Noida. It is a first-owner vehicle with an Uttar Pradesh RTO registration and comes with third-party insurance. The car is finished in a sleek dark gray color, is well-maintained, and is in excellent condition.

What to look for when buying a second-hand car?

When purchasing a second-hand car, there are a few key things to keep in mind. Start by thoroughly inspecting the car both inside and out. Start the engine and ensure the car's temperature is normal before proceeding further. Pay close attention to the color of the smoke from the exhaust—blue or black smoke could indicate engine issues.

Verify all the vehicle's documents, including the RC, registration, and insurance papers, to ensure they are in order. Additionally, carefully inspect the car's steering wheel for any signs of wear or issues.

