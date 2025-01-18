Suzuki e-Access Electric Scooter launch: Know price, range, battery, features, other details

Suzuki e-Access Electric Scooter: Suzuki has launched its first electric scooter, the e-Access, alongside the new Access 125, the Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel bike, and several high-performance motorcycles. The e-Access boasts a 95 km range and a top speed of 71 km/h. Suzuki also showcased the Maruti Suzuki e-VITARA car.

Suzuki e-Access Electric Scooter

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIL) has launched its first electric scooter, named the e-Access. It also introduced two new models at the India Mobility Expo 2025. The e-Access is powered by a 3.07 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, providing a 95 km range on a single charge and a top speed of 71 km/h.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel

It supports portable and fast charging options, with full charging times of 6 hours 42 minutes and 2 hours 12 minutes, respectively. Suzuki also launched the Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel, a sporty motorcycle with a 250cc BS VI-compliant engine.

Suzuki Motorcycle India

This bike supports both petrol and E85 ethanol-blended fuel. Alongside the electric scooter, Suzuki also released the new Access 125cc scooter, featuring a single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine, LED lighting, and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster. The company also showcased high-performance bikes like the GSX-8R, V-Storm 800 DE, Hayabusa, and GSX-R1000R.

Electric Scooter Charging

The e-VITARA is powered by a 61 kW battery pack, offering a range of over 500 km on a full charge. Maruti Suzuki has announced fast-charging support in over 100 cities across India. Customers will also receive a smart home charger with their purchase.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

