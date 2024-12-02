Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Which sub-4 meter SUV should you choose?

The Skoda Kylaq and Tata Nexon are competing sub-4 meter SUVs. The Kylaq offers a turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions, while the Nexon provides petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric options. Both offer a range of features, but the Nexon boasts some additional tech and safety features.

Bookings for Skoda's newest product, the Kylaq sub-4 meter SUV, have begun. The base model of the Kylaq SUV is priced at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom); the costs of the other models will be revealed at a later date. There will be four primary trim levels for the Kylaq: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige. This new vehicle will start to be delivered on January 27, 2025. In this market, the Tata Nexon is a well-known and powerful company.

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Powertrain There are now four different engine options available for the Tata Nexon: electric, diesel, turbo-CNG (iCNG), and gasoline. A 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed automated manual, and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission are available as transmission choices. A single 1-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 115 PS and 178 Nm powers the Skoda Kylaq. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Dimensions The Skoda automobile has a wheelbase of 2,566mm and measures 3,995mm in length, 1,783mm in width, and 1,619mm in height. The dimensions of the Tata Nexon are 3,995 mm by 1,804 mm by 1,620 mm. The vehicle has a 2,498mm wheelbase. Although both SUVs have a long list of amenities, the Tata Nexon has more appealing and practical features than the Skoda Kylaq.

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Interior, safety features



In comparison to the Kylaq, the Nexon boasts a larger 10.25-inch completely digital driver's display, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, a panoramic sunroof, and a nine-speaker sound system. However, the Kylaq also has 6-way motorized front seats, something the Nexon does not have. A 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver's display, heated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and a wireless phone charger are among the other amenities. Both Tata and Skoda SUVs are equipped with rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a tire pressure monitoring system, and six airbags as standard. However, the Nexon also has a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor and front parking sensors.

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Comparing Prices The base price of the Kylaq is Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Nexon, on the other hand, costs between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15.80 lakh. Given the Skoda Kylaq's reputation for producing cars with exceptional handling, it's worth taking into consideration if you're searching for a petrol-powered SUV that prioritizes handling and driving characteristics. The Tata Nexon is a subcompact SUV with extra frills and CNG or diesel choices, though, if that's more your style.

