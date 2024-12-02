Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Which sub-4 meter SUV should you choose?

The Skoda Kylaq and Tata Nexon are competing sub-4 meter SUVs. The Kylaq offers a turbo-petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions, while the Nexon provides petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric options. Both offer a range of features, but the Nexon boasts some additional tech and safety features.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 2:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

Bookings for Skoda's newest product, the Kylaq sub-4 meter SUV, have begun. The base model of the Kylaq SUV is priced at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom); the costs of the other models will be revealed at a later date. There will be four primary trim levels for the Kylaq: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige. This new vehicle will start to be delivered on January 27, 2025. In this market, the Tata Nexon is a well-known and powerful company.

Also Read | Skoda Kylaq bookings open today, deliveries to begin from Jan 2025; price starts at Rs 7.89 lakh

article_image2

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Powertrain

There are now four different engine options available for the Tata Nexon: electric, diesel, turbo-CNG (iCNG), and gasoline. A 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed automated manual, and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission are available as transmission choices.

A single 1-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 115 PS and 178 Nm powers the Skoda Kylaq. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read | Skoda Kylaq to Kia Syros: 5 new cars hitting the roads in December 2024

article_image3

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Dimensions

The Skoda automobile has a wheelbase of 2,566mm and measures 3,995mm in length, 1,783mm in width, and 1,619mm in height. The dimensions of the Tata Nexon are 3,995 mm by 1,804 mm by 1,620 mm. The vehicle has a 2,498mm wheelbase. Although both SUVs have a long list of amenities, the Tata Nexon has more appealing and practical features than the Skoda Kylaq.

Also Read | Go electric! Top 4 affordable EV options for cleaner air amid Delhi pollution crisis

article_image4

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Interior, safety features

In comparison to the Kylaq, the Nexon boasts a larger 10.25-inch completely digital driver's display, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, a panoramic sunroof, and a nine-speaker sound system.

However, the Kylaq also has 6-way motorized front seats, something the Nexon does not have. A 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver's display, heated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and a wireless phone charger are among the other amenities.

Also Read | Bored of Tata Nexon? Check out THESE amazing SUV alternatives

Both Tata and Skoda SUVs are equipped with rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), a tire pressure monitoring system, and six airbags as standard. However, the Nexon also has a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor and front parking sensors.

article_image5

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Comparing Prices

The base price of the Kylaq is Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Nexon, on the other hand, costs between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15.80 lakh.

Given the Skoda Kylaq's reputation for producing cars with exceptional handling, it's worth taking into consideration if you're searching for a petrol-powered SUV that prioritizes handling and driving characteristics. The Tata Nexon is a subcompact SUV with extra frills and CNG or diesel choices, though, if that's more your style.

Also Read | Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Which electric SUV should you buy?

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 to iPhone 16 Pro Max: 5 best 8GB RAM smartphones for seamless multitasking you can buy right now gcw

5 best 8GB RAM smartphones for seamless multitasking you can buy right now

Sara Ali Khan enjoying holiday with rumored boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Actress sparks romance rumors NTI

Sara Ali Khan enjoying holiday with rumored boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Actress sparks romance rumors

football Guinea stampede: Govt confirms 56 dead after violent clashes disrupt football match in N'Zerekore (WATCH) snt

Guinea stampede: Govt confirms 56 dead after violent clashes disrupt football match in N'Zerekore (WATCH)

India, France to sign contract for 26 Rafale-M, 3 Scorpene class submarine next month dmn

India, France to sign contract for 26 Rafale-M, 3 Scorpene class submarine next month

India's biggest IT raid: Rs 352 crore in cash seized! vkp

India's biggest IT raid: Rs 352 crore in cash seized!

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon