Skoda Kylaq to Kia Syros: 5 new cars hitting the roads in December 2024

November 2024 saw the introduction of new products in the Indian automobile sector. Mercedes-Benz India debuted the new C63 AMG S E Performance, BMW debuted the new M5, and Maruti Suzuki debuted the Dzire in November. A few releases are planned for December in advance of the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025. In India, the Kia Syros, Hyundai Creta EV, Skoda Kylaq, Toyota Camry, and Honda Amaze Facelift will all debut in December

1. Honda Amaze facelift The Amaze facelift will be introduced in India by Honda Cars India. The outside of the new Amaze facelift will be redesigned, and the inside and feature list will also be improved. The forthcoming Honda Amaze will have a dashboard that resembles the Honda Elevate, based on the drawing photos that the carmaker has provided. Additionally, the carmaker stated that ADAS technologies will be included in the next Honda Amaze. The date of the Honda Amaze facelift is set for December 4, 2024.

2. Toyota Camry Facelift The ninth generation of the Camry will be introduced in India by Toyota Kirloskar Motors. It is Toyota's flagship sedan, which is already sold in international markets and will be produced domestically in India. The look and interior of the forthcoming Toyota Camry have been updated, and it also has a number of new amenities. The future model is anticipated to use the same 2.5-liter hybrid engine as the present generation. The Toyota Camry facelift will launch on December 11, 2024.

3. Kia Syros The Syros will be introduced in India by Kia India. There have been several sightings of the impending Kia Syros test mules. According to Kia's media teaser, the next Syros will include LED DRLs in addition to all-LED headlights. The headlights' design is comparable to that of the Carnival MPV. The hood is on the taller side, and the bumpers will be finished in silver. Late December 2024 will see the debut of the Kia Syros.

4. Skoda Kylaq The Skoda Kylaq's starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India) has been released, but the carmaker hasn't yet revealed the complete range of variant-specific costs. On December 2nd, Skoda will open the order books for the sub-4m SUV and reveal the full costs for the Kylaq. A 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver's display, heated and ventilated front seats, automatic air conditioning, and a wireless phone charger are just a few of the many features that the Kylaq offers. Six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a rear parking camera are all part of its safety package. The Kylaq, which has a 1-liter turbo-petrol engine producing 115 PS, is available from Skoda with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The launch date is December 2.

5. Hyundai Creta EV We think Hyundai may begin releasing teasers for the electric SUV (and perhaps even show it) around December, given that the company has announced the Creta EV will ship in January 2025. The all-electric Creta will resemble its ICE (internal combustion engine) cousin in appearance, according to earlier spy photos, although it will probably have certain EV-specific modifications. Hyundai has not yet revealed information on the electric motor and battery pack of the Creta EV. Nonetheless, we anticipate that it will come with a variety of battery pack configurations with a stated range of more than 400 kilometers.

