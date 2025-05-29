Image Credit : our own

A car has become compulsory for every family these days. Every house has a car, small or big. Especially middle class families prefer to buy cheap and best cars. Here are the details of the top 5 cars currently in the market.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Price: From ₹4.23 lakh to ₹6.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The price may vary depending on the city.

Engine: 1.0 liter K-Series petrol, 67 bhp power, 89 Nm torque.

56 bhp power, 82 Nm torque in CNG variant.

Transmission: 5-speed manual or AMT.

Features: 6 airbags, 7-inch touchscreen, steering mounted controls, ESP, reverse parking sensors.