5 best cars under Rs 7 lakhs in India for 2025: Complete buyer’s guide
Top 5 Cars: Middle-class families are a majority in India. That's why car manufacturers also give more importance to making low-budget cars. Let's find out the details of the top 5 cars available in the market under ₹7 lakhs.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
A car has become compulsory for every family these days. Every house has a car, small or big. Especially middle class families prefer to buy cheap and best cars. Here are the details of the top 5 cars currently in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price: From ₹4.23 lakh to ₹6.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The price may vary depending on the city.
Engine: 1.0 liter K-Series petrol, 67 bhp power, 89 Nm torque.
56 bhp power, 82 Nm torque in CNG variant.
Transmission: 5-speed manual or AMT.
Features: 6 airbags, 7-inch touchscreen, steering mounted controls, ESP, reverse parking sensors.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Price: From ₹5.5 lakh to ₹7.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The price may vary depending on the city.
Engine: 1.0 liter petrol, 66 bhp power, 89 Nm torque.
56 bhp power, 82.1 Nm torque in CNG variant.
Transmission: 5-speed manual or AMT
Features: 6 airbags, 7-inch touchscreen, steering mounted controls, ESP, hill hold assist.
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
Price: From ₹5 lakh to ₹7.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Price may vary depending on the city.
Engine: 1.2 liter petrol, 84 bhp power, 113 Nm torque,
72 bhp power, 95 Nm torque in CNG variant.
Transmission: 5-speed manual or AMT
Features: 10-inch touchscreen, cruise control, TPMS, climate control.
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
Price: From ₹5.5 lakh to ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom). Price may vary depending on the city.
Engine: 1.1 liter petrol, 69 PS power, 99 Nm torque.
60 PS power in CNG variant.
Transmission: 5-speed manual or AMT
Features: 8-inch touchscreen, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, Bluelink connected car technology, 360-degree camera.
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz
Price: Starts from ₹6.89 lakh ex-showroom. Price may vary in different cities.
Engine: 1.2 liter petrol, 1.5 liter diesel. This car is also available in CNG variant.
Transmission: 5-speed manual, AMT, DCT
Features: 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, cruise control, iRA connected car technology, ALFA architecture.