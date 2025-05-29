Tesla is hiring drivers in Mumbai and New Delhi to test its Autopilot feature on Indian roads. These "prototype vehicle operators" will collect audio and video data for training and testing, requiring excellent driving skills.

Here’s a job description to have on your CV: driver for Tesla to test out its famous ‘Autopilot’ features on Indian roads. This is now feasible since, in preparation for its national debut, Elon Musk's business is hiring for this role in Mumbai and New Delhi, according to News18 report.

As a "prototype vehicle operator," you will join Tesla's vehicle data collection team and be in charge of operating an engineering car for lengthy periods of time while gathering dynamic audio and video data for training and testing.

In its ad, Tesla stated that the position "requires a high level of flexibility, strong attention to detail, excellent driving skills, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment."

Along with driving an engineering vehicle for five to eight hours a day in a designated data collection area, the job will also involve starting and stopping recording devices, analyzing and reporting on the quality of data collected during each shift, and offering suggestions for process improvements and feedback to maximize data collection. The applicant has to be knowledgeable with autonomous driving systems (ADS) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

An ADAS that improves ease and safety while driving is Tesla's Autopilot. Furthermore, with Full Self-Driving (supervised), a Tesla may be driven practically anywhere, changing lanes, choosing forks to follow your navigation path, avoiding obstacles and other cars, and turning left and right while being actively watched.

Tesla claims that Autopilot and FSD (Supervised) lessen a driver's total burden when utilized appropriately. “To offer an extra degree of security, every new Tesla car has several exterior cameras and strong visual processing. Instead of using radar to offer Autopilot capabilities, all vehicles manufactured for the North American market now use our camera-based Tesla Vision,” according to Tesla.