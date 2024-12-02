Skoda Kylaq bookings open today, deliveries to begin from Jan 2025; price starts at Rs 7.89 lakh

Skoda Auto India opens bookings for the Kylaq, its sub-4 metre SUV, starting at Rs 7.89 lakh. The Kylaq boasts similar styling to the Kushaq, a range of features, and a competitive price point, rivaling cars like the Kia Sonet and Maruti Brezza.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Skoda Auto India will open the bookings for the Kylaq today (December 2). The entry-level trim of Skoda's first sub-4 metre SUV has been priced at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and full prices will be revealed when bookings open. In addition to offering a quality package at a competitive price, Skoda has started taking reservations for the Kylaq. 

It is available in four broad variants: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige. The deliveries are scheduled to begin from January 27, 2025. It is offered with a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with manual and automatic gearbox choices. 

Skoda Kylaq exterior

The Kylaq and the Kushaq not only have the same platform, but they also resemble one other in terms of appearance. Sporty-looking split LED headlights and Skoda's iconic butterfly grille are among the exterior features. The Kylaq has wraparound LED tail lights, roof rails, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

The Skoda Kylaq is 230mm shorter than the Kushaq, measuring 3,995mm in length, 1,783mm in width, and 1,619mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,566mm—85mm shorter than the Kushaq—and a ground clearance of 189mm.

article_image2

Skoda Kylaq interior

The interior design of the Kylaq is comparable to that of its bigger sister, while the black and grey color palette is different. The center console and dashboard of the Kylaq also have piano black accents. However, its more expensive models, which come with leatherette seat upholstery and a single-pane sunroof, offer a hint of luxury appeal.

A wireless phone charger, an 8-inch digital driver's display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 6-way powered front-row seats with ventilation, automatic temperature control, ambient lighting, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop are just a few of the amenities that the Kylaq has to offer.

Electronic stability control, a tire pressure monitoring system, a reverse parking camera with sensors, and six airbags (as standard) are among the safety features.
 

article_image3

Skoda Kylaq powertrain

Skoda is offering the Kylaq with a single 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm), coupled with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Skoda Kylaq competition

The top-spec Skoda Kylaq is expected to cost up to Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with vehicles such as the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, and Tata Nexon.

 

