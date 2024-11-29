Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Which electric SUV should you buy?

Mahindra BE 6e challenges Tata Curvv EV! Explore this in-depth comparison of dimensions, performance, range, charging times, and price to determine which electric SUV reigns supreme. Discover key features and advantages of each model.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

There was a lot of excitement when Mahindra unveiled the BE 6e and XEV 9e, the first two of its Born Electric cars. The BE 6e competes with the newly released Tata Curvv EV, but the XEV 9e is still unmatched. They have a highly recognizable coupe-like shape in addition to being in the same market segment.

Let's examine these two battery-powered SUVs in further detail and compare their performance, range, and other important features.

article_image2

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions

The BE 6e is just slightly shorter than the Curvv EV, but it is more broader and longer. Its wheelbase of 2775 mm, which is more than 200 mm longer than Curvv EV's but not segment-leading, is the largest difference, though. Ideally, this would result in substantially improved internal space, particularly in terms of knee and legroom in the back. Both cars have about the same amount of ground clearance. One advantage of the Curvv is that it has a bigger boot.

Also Read | Go electric! Top 4 affordable EV options for cleaner air amid Delhi pollution crisis

article_image3

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Performance & Range

Two battery packs with the BE 6E—59 kWh and 79 kWh—made of lithium ferrous phosphate (LFP) chemistry are available from Mahindra. Electric motors positioned on the back axle power both battery packs; the 79 kWh unit is driven by a unit that produces 282 horsepower and 380 Nm of peak torque, while the 59 kWh battery is powered by a smaller electric motor that produces 221 horsepower and the same amount of torque.

With the 79 kWh battery pack, Mahindra claims an ARAI-certified range of up to 682 miles on a single charge. The 59 kWh battery pack, on the other hand, has a 535 km certified range. A 175 kW DC fast charger can charge the battery from 20 to 80 percent in 20 minutes. Additionally, it has an 11 kW AC fast charger, which takes 6 and 8 hours, respectively, to fully recharge the 59 kW and 79 kW batteries.
 

article_image4

The Curvv EV is also available from Tata Motors with two battery packs: 45 kWh and 55 kWh. While the latter has a 585 km range on a single charge, the former has a 425 km range. The same electric motor, which generates 165 horsepower and 215 Nm of torque, powers the front wheels of both packs. Up to a 70 kW DC fast charger can recharge the Cuvv EV's battery packs, recharging them for about 150 kilometers in 15 minutes.

As for performance, the Curvv EV can clock a top speed of 160 kmph and can breach the 100 kmph mark from standstill in 8.6 seconds. The top speed of BE 6e is not yet available but it can reach 100 kmph from static at a blistering 6.7 seconds.

Also Read | Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV launched in India; Check price, range and more

article_image5

Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Price

The price of Mahindra BE 6e starts at Rs 18.9 lakh . Meanwhile, Tata Curvv EV  price starts from Rs 17.5 lakh to Rs 22 lakh.

Note that the starting price of the Mahindra BE 6e is introductory and subject to increase later. We are yet to see its full price list, which will surely cross the Curvv EV’s top-spec Rs 22 lakh mark. 

Also Read | Bored of Tata Nexon? Check out THESE amazing SUV alternatives

