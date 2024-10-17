Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ola's DIWALI offer! Huge discounts on S1 X 2KWh scooter; Check details

    Ola Electric clarified its festive discount offer on the Ola S1 X 2KWh electric scooter, emphasizing it's a limited-time promotion and not a price change. The company confirmed a Rs. 5,000 discount for all customers and an additional discount of up to Rs. 25,000 for select customers, while supplies last.

    article_image1
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 3:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

    Ola Electric

    Leading electric vehicle manufacturer Ola Electric has clarified its discount offer on the Ola S1 X 2KWh electric scooter. Media reports indicate Ola's stock dropped 3% following allegations regarding the announced discounts.

    article_image2

    Ola Electric Festive Discount

    In response, Ola Electric explained that the announced discount is a limited-time festive offer and that the official price of the scooter remains unchanged.

    article_image3

    Ola Electric Diwali Offer

    In a letter to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Ola Electric detailed the discount. The company confirmed a Rs. 5,000 discount for all customers during the festive period. An additional discount of up to Rs. 25,000 is available for select customers, while supplies last.

    article_image4

    Ola Electric Scooter

    "We have not changed the price of the Ola S1 X 2KWh; we are running a festive promotion for a short period. We are giving a general discount of Rs. 5,000 to every customer. A few customers are getting an additional discount of up to Rs. 25,000, but only on very limited stocks," Ola stated.

    article_image5

    Ola S1 X 2KWh Offer

    When questioned by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) about the Ola S1 X 2KWh selling for Rs. 49,999, Ola responded that the scooter's price remained unchanged. The Rs. 25,000 discount significantly reduces the price, but it's a short-term offer for limited stock.

    article_image6

    Ola Rs. 25,000 Offer

    Ola provided an invoice dated October 6, 2024, as proof that the price was not revised and the advertised maximum discount was applied. Additional documentation was also submitted to ARAI.

    article_image7

    Ola S1 X 2KWh

    In its response to the stock exchange, Ola assured there were no undisclosed reasons for the recent change in its share price and affirmed its commitment to transparency and compliance with SEBI regulations.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Air taxi Indiranagar to Airport in just 5 minutes newly proposed project vkp

    Indiranagar to Airport in just 5 minutes? Read all about Bengaluru's newly proposed Air taxi

    Virat Kohli's Audi Q8 available for sale? What is the asking price? Details here (WATCH) gcw

    Virat Kohli's Audi Q8 available for sale? What is the asking price? Details here (WATCH)

    Hyundai IPO opens for subscription: Check GMP, price band, other details gcw

    Hyundai IPO opens for subscription: Check GMP, price band, other details

    Elon Musk unveils Robotaxi USD 30,000 two-door driverless car, promises to make it available before 2027 WATCH gcw

    Elon Musk unveils Robotaxi, promises to make it available before 2027 (WATCH)

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Humiliated by Ford, how industry titan got revenge by buying Jaguar and Land Rover snt

    Remembering Ratan Tata: Humiliated by Ford, how industry titan got revenge by buying Jaguar and Land Rover

    Recent Stories

    Yogi govt fast-tracks development of North India's first forestry university, 50 hectares of land identified dmn

    Yogi govt fast-tracks development of North India's first forestry university, 50 hectares of land identified

    Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram emerges as top trending destination to visit in 2025 dmn

    Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram emerges as top trending destination to visit in 2025

    Is evening tea for everyone? Find out who should avoid it NTI

    Is evening tea for everyone? Find out who should avoid it

    Diwali 2024: 8 floral embroidery blouse designs for festivals ATG

    Diwali 2024: 8 floral embroidery blouse designs for festivals

    Diwali 2024: 8 floral embroidery blouse designs for festivals ATG

    Diwali 2024: 8 floral embroidery blouse designs for festivals

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon