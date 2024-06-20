MG Hector to Hyundai Verna: Top 6 most powerful cars under Rs 25 lakh

Ever wonder what the most powerful vehicles under Rs 25 lakh are? Here is a list of the top 6 cars in case you are unsure and want to purchase a powerful sedan or SUV.

In India, the market for compact, mid-size, and sub-compact cars has grown within the past 10 years. These days, the majority of large automakers provide their finest models in these categories, with a range of amenities, engine and gearbox choices, and body designs. Ever wonder what the most powerful vehicles under Rs 25 lakh are? Here is a list of the top 6 cars in case you are unsure and want to purchase a powerful sedan or SUV.

1. Hyundai Verna The new-gen Verna packs a range of powertrain options similar to its sibling, the Creta.The sedan's new 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder turbocharged T-GDi petrol engine, which produces 160 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque, is its main feature, though. A 1.5-liter normally aspirated petrol engine with 115 horsepower and 144 Nm of torque is also present. Three different gearbox options are available: a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, a CVT automatic, and a six-speed manual. The ex-showroom pricing range for this car is Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 17.42 lakh.



2. MG Hector The updated Hector will have two engine choices when it debuts at the 2023 Auto Show. A 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor with 143 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque and a 2.0-liter, inline, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine with 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque are also available. Both an automatic CVT gearbox and a six-speed manual are available as gearbox choices. The starting price of the SUV, ex-showroom, is Rs 13.99 lakh, while the highest price is Rs 22.15 lakh. The Tata Harrier (Rs 15.49-26.44, ex-showroom), Tata Safari (Rs 16.19-27.34 lakh, ex-showroom), and Jeep Compass (Rs 20.69-32.27 lakh, ex-showroom) are also available with the same diesel engine.

3. Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra XUV700 has comparable performance statistics as well. The SUV is powered by two distinct 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines and two 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines. The former produces 200PS and 380Nm of torque, while the latter in the low-spec variants makes 155PS/360Nm, while one available with higher-spec variants delivers 185PS. With MT and AT, the torque output is rated at 420 Nm and 450 Nm, respectively. Six-speed automatic and six-speed manual gearboxes are available for both engines. Additionally, Mahindra provides an optional all-wheel drive setup. In contrast, the XUV700 (ex-showroom) costs between Rs 13.99 and 26.99 lakh.

4. Volkswagen Virtus The 1.5-liter, inline, four-cylinder, turbocharged Volkswagen TSI Evo petrol engine, which produces 150PS and 250Nm, powers the Virtus, which is priced between Rs 11.56 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 19.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, there is a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine with 148Nm of torque and 115PS of power. A six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox are mated to this powerplant. Volkswagen's Taigun (Rs 11.70-20.00 lakh, ex-showroom) provides the same engine options if you're searching for an SUV with the same performance. The Skoda Kushaq (ex-showroom, Rs. 11.99-20.49 lakh) and Slavia (ex-showroom, Rs. 11.63-19.12 lakh) really have identical powertrains.

.5. Mahindra Scorpio-N The ex-showroom pricing of the Scorpio-N ranges from Rs 13.85 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh. Mahindra's June 2022 launch of the Scorpio-N features a diesel engine option with two separate levels of tune for the diesel version. With MT or AT, the 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine produces 380Nm and 203PS. A 2.2-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine with 132 horsepower and 300 Nm is also available, and an additional variant with 175 horsepower and 370 Nm with MT or 400 Nm with AT is also available. A six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox are linked to each powerplant. Furthermore, a four-wheel-drive (4WD) drivetrain option is also offered for the more powerful diesel engine.



6. Toyota Innova Hycross There are two petrol engine options for the latest Innova Hycross, including a robust hybrid drivetrain. First up, a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, normally aspirated, non-hybrid petrol engine producing 205Nm of torque and 174PS of power. There is an automated CVT gearbox attached to this motor. Conversely, the 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, normally aspirated engine was coupled with a tiny battery pack and an electric motor. The motor generates 113PS/206Nm, whilst the engine produces 152PS/187Nm. Their combined output is rated at 186 horsepower.

Latest Videos