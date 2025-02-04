Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara unofficial bookings now open! From features to battery; here's what you can expect

Maruti Suzuki showcased its first electric car, the e-Vitara, at the Auto Expo. Unofficial bookings have commenced with a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Delta, Zeta, and Alpha models will be available with either 49-kWh or 61-kWh battery packs.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Bookings Open

budget 2025
article_image2

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

This car may soon be launched in the market. Delta, Zeta, and Alpha models are expected. The base variant may offer a 49-kWh battery pack.

article_image3

Suzuki e-Vitara Price

The higher variant may get a 61-kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 500 km. The battery pack is designed for optimal performance and safety.

article_image4

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Features

It includes a low-ion coolant and has been tested in various conditions. The Maruti E Vitara will have three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. It features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

article_image5

Suzuki e-Vitara Seats

A 10.25-inch multi-information display is provided. The car has ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and a Harman sound system. It also includes Adaptive High Beam System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

