Looking for a family car? Top 5 affordable 7-seater cars under Rs 15 lakh

Discover the top five budget-friendly 7-seater cars available in India under Rs 15 lakh. These spacious and feature-rich vehicles offer excellent value for families.

Looking for a budget-friendly family car? In India, the demand for 7-seater cars has been steadily rising due to their spacious interiors and practicality. If you're searching for a reliable and affordable option, we’ve got you covered. Here's a list of the top five 7-seater cars available under Rs15 lakh. These vehicles offer ample space, modern features, and great value for money, making them perfect for Indian families.

1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a 7-seater MPV, powered by a 1.5L petrol engine, is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 13.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Mahindra XUV700 Available with both petrol (2.0L turbo) and diesel (2.2L turbo) engine options, the petrol variant starts at Rs 13.99 lakh, while the diesel version begins at Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Kia Carens Offering multiple engine options, including a 1.5L petrol and a 1.5L diesel, the Kia Carens is priced from Rs 10.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Renault Triber A budget-friendly 7-seater, the Renault Triber starts at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an affordable choice for families.

5. Toyota Rumion The Toyota Rumion features 1.5L K-series engine with Neodrive with E-CNG technology that provides higher fuel-efficiency and performance. Its price starts from Rs 10.44 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.73 lakh.

