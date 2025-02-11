Kia Seltos or 2025 MG Astor? A detailed comparison of price, performance and features

The 2025 MG Astor challenges the Kia Seltos with competitive pricing and features. Explore our in-depth comparison of powertrains, tech, and more to choose the perfect mid-size SUV.

After a successful run in the electric car market, JSW MG has now updated the Astor to focus on the mid-size SUV market. In its class, it was the first SUV with a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System. The well-liked and well-equipped Kia Seltos are the rival of the 2025 model. We examine its performance in comparison to the competitors. Also Read | Maruti Invicto alternatives: From Tata Safari to Mahindra XUV700; check out 5 top 7-seater cars

Kia Seltos vs 2025 MG Astor: What's under the hood? A 1.5-liter normally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.3-liter turbocharged petrol engine are the two powertrain options available for the Astor. The former is coupled to either a CVT automatic transmission or a 5-speed manual transmission and produces 108 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 144 Nm at 4,400 rpm. The stronger turbo generates 220 Nm at 3,600 rpm and 138 horsepower at 5,600 rpm. Also Read | Toyota Innova Hycross to Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Check out 5 most affordable hybrid cars in India



Kia offers a range of powertrain options — the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel. With either a CVT or a 6-speed manual gearbox, the NA produces 113 horsepower and 144 Nm. With either a clutchless 6-speed or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the turbo produces 158 horsepower and 253 Nm. A diesel engine with 114 horsepower and 250 Nm and a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic torque converter is still available from Kia.

new kia seltos

Kia Seltos vs 2025 MG Astor: Features Numerous features are included with the Astor and Seltos. Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, hill hold and hill descent control, a tire pressure monitoring system, an automatic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera are all features of both SUVs. In addition, the Seltos has a head-up display, a dash camera, and front and rear parking sensors. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6-speaker audio system, a 7-inch digital instrument display, and a 10.1-inch infotainment system are all features of the Astor. Also Read | Tata Motors announces HUGE discounts on Punch EV, Tiago EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV! A 10.25-inch infotainment system with a Bose audio system, a 10.25-inch driver's dashboard, connected Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, larger 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone temperature control, paddle shifters, and a head-up display are all features of the Seltos. The SUV has front-ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Kia Seltos vs 2025 MG Astor: Price and variants There are five different versions of the revised Astor: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. The Astor is aggressively priced by MG Motor, with ex-showroom prices beginning at Rs 10 lakh. In contrast, the Seltos costs more than one lakh, with ex-showroom prices starting at Rs 11.13 lakh. Kia SUVs come in more than 20 different models. Also Read | 7-seater used cars under Rs 4 lakh: Top 2 budget-friendly deals you can't miss; details here

Latest Videos