Hyundai Nexo 2025 hydrogen SUV with 700km range unveiled; Check exteriors, intertiors and more

Read Full Gallery

Hyundai debuts the second-generation Nexo at the Seoul Mobility Show 2025, showcasing a new era of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV). The redesigned Nexo features a bold design inspired by the Initium concept, a modern interior, and an improved powertrain offering a range of 700km.

At South Korea's current Seoul Mobility Show 2025, Hyundai debuted the second-generation Nexo. By doing this, the business ushers in a new era of fuel cell electric cars (FCEV). With a fresh look, additional features, and a more sophisticated drivetrain, the second-generation Nexo gets a total overhaul. Hyundai's Initium concept, which debuted at the LA Auto Show in October 2024, serves as the foundation for the redesigned Nexo. The mid-size SUV's aggressive lines and sturdy construction gave it a tough appearance, according to the brand's new "Art of Steel" design language. It has a distinctive look due to its boxy overall form and arch-shaped cross section. Also Read | Kia Seltos to Hyundai Creta: Top 5 affordable cars with dual zone AC feature

The new Nexo's distinctive four-dot lamps and its oddball block-pattern lighting features are its visual highlights and readily recognised features. The air dam, bumper-mounted block-pattern lights, and top lighting clusters are just a few of the many square design elements that make up its striking front fascia. A black panel with four block-pattern lights separates the slender, slit-like lights that make up the top clusters. The front bumper has D-shaped apertures, and the bonnet is sculpted with two prominent lines spanning the length of it. Hyundai is notable for using a three-coat painting method, which results in a distinctive colour change that varies with angle. Speaking of colours, Hyundai will provide six different options for the Nexon: Goyo Copper Pearl, Ocean Indigo Matte, Amazon Grey Metallic, Creamy White Pearl, Phantom Black Pearl, and Ecotronic Grey Pearl.

The Nexo's interior features a highly modern, minimalistic style that draws inspiration from premier Hyundai SUVs like the Palisade and Sante Fe. A twin-deck centre console that blends in perfectly with the dashboard is located within. It has a gear selector situated on the steering column, just as the Creta Electric. The distinctive quad-dot emblem on the steering wheel stands for the Morse Code character "H." The Nexo, like all Hyundai models, has all the bells and whistles, including a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, ambient lighting, keyless entry with NFC technology, digital IRVMs and ORVMs with cameras, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, twin 12.3-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver's instrumentation, and more. Also Read | Tata Nexon EV to Tata Curvv EV: Check out best 5 electric SUVs to consider

Level 2 ADAS features, such as forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot viewer monitor, emergency stop, navigation-based smart cruise control, rear view monitor, surround view monitor, and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, along with up to nine airbags, will ensure safety. A significant improvement has been made to the second-generation Nexo's powerplant. The SUV is powered by a 150 kW electric motor that turns the front wheels and a 110 kW fuel cell stack. The electric motor produces a maximum torque of 350 Nm and 201 horsepower. A 2.64 kW lithium ion battery provides its power. According to Hyundai, the Nexo can go 700 km between charges. The Hyundai Nexo's highest speed that it can achieve is 179 kmph. It takes 7.8 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph.

Latest Videos