Good News for all electric vehicle users: Tamil Nadu Govt Offers Rs20000 Subsidy; read details

The use of electric vehicles is increasing rapidly in the country. Furthermore, with the aim of continuously increasing the use of electric vehicles, the central and state governments are promoting this by providing various concessions. In particular, tax breaks and subsidies are being provided for electric vehicles.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 3:13 PM IST

article_image2

Scooter Suitable for Long Journeys

In that way, the Government of Tamil Nadu has also announced a new concession to encourage the use of electric vehicles. Accordingly, it has been announced that subsidies will be provided for electric vehicles. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu presented the Tamil Nadu Government's budget report for 2025-26 in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.


article_image3

Low-Cost Electric Scooter

Various important announcements were included in the report released based on the slogan 'Everything for Everyone'. Allocation of funds to translate Thirukkural into 45 world languages, a science center in Chennai at a cost of Rs. 100 crore, subsidy loans for new entrepreneurs, 1 percent tax exemption for immovable properties registered in the names of women, and many other important features are included.

article_image4

Electric Scooter at Subsidized Price

In that way, it has been informed that a subsidy of Rs. 20,000 each will be given to 2000 self-reliant workers to buy electric vehicles. It is expected that this will help self-reliant workers to improve their business soon.

