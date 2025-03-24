Infinix GT 20 Pro to CMF Phone 1: Top 5 stylish and innovative smartphones under Rs 25,000!

Read Full Gallery

This article highlights five smartphones that stand out with unique designs and functional features. From customizable backs to gaming-focused aesthetics, these phones offer a blend of style and utility.

In a market flooded with similar-looking smartphones, a few devices dare to be different. Some of their distinctive designs have extra features that improve ease and utility, so they're not simply for show. These five mobile phones from well-known manufacturers combine design and functionality:

1. CMF Phone 1 The CMF Phone 1 is a dream come true for anyone who enjoy customising their electronics. It has detachable back panels that are as simple to change as a phone cover. If you want a really personalised experience, you can even 3D-print your own. It's more than simply a statement piece; it can be used with a variety of accessories, including as a lanyard, kickstand, and external wallet. The CMF Phone 1 is among the finest affordable 5G phones in its class because, despite its high-end design, it costs less than Rs 13,000 on sites like Zepto.

Realme Narzo 70 Turbo

2. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo The Realme Narzo 70 Turbo is designed for gamers and has a striking, performance-focused appearance. It has a sleek yet aggressive appearance because to its dual-tone design, which draws influence from race vehicles, particularly in the Turbo Yellow version. The square-shaped, centrally located camera module adds even more to the contemporary design. The Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, which powers the gadget, provides seamless gaming and multitasking performance. Also Read | Redmi 13 to Realme P1: Check out top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 15,000

3. Tecno Pova 6 Pro With a dynamic LED lighting system on the rear and a cyber-mecha design, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro appears like it belongs in a science fiction film. However, the phone's robust 6,000mAh battery and 70W rapid charging ensure continuous use, so it's not just about appearances. The Pova 6 Pro has a 108MP primary camera and strong gaming performance thanks to its Dimensity 6080 CPU. It has excellent specs and a modern look at Rs 19,999. Also Read | Vivo V50 to OnePlus Nord 4: A look at top 5 Nothing Phone 3a Pro alternatives

4. Lava Blaze Duo At around Rs 16,999, the Lava Blaze Duo offers a secondary display, bringing innovation to the low-cost market. Its 3D curved display and thin bezels give it a front-end appearance that rivals top handsets. The rectangular screen at the back doubles as a viewfinder and a convenient notification panel. The Blaze Duo is a useful option for people who like a clean software experience since, in addition to its fashionable appearance, it offers a near-stock Android experience free of bloatware. Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A56 competitors: OnePlus 13R to iQOO 12; a look at top 5 challengers

5. Infinix GT 20 Pro Another gaming-focused gadget with an eye-catching cyber-mecha design is the Infinix GT 20 Pro, which retails for just over Rs 20,000. With the Dimensity 8200 Ultimate CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, it's a mobile gaming powerhouse. While other gaming accessories, like an active cooling fan, improve performance, a flat display improves playability. This phone is designed to amaze gamers with its 5,000mAh battery, skip charging, and bloatware-free UI.



These five smartphones provide consumers a new perspective on mobile innovation by demonstrating that utility and design can coexist.

