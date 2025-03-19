BYD's new technology promises 400 km range with 5 minutes' charging, goes 0 to 100 kmph in 2 seconds

Read Full Article

The new electric vehicle platform from Chinese electric car company BYD promises to flash charge EVs in five minutes, which is nearly as quick as refueling any car powered by an internal combustion engine at a gas station. Known as the Super e-Platform, BYD's new electric vehicle platform employs redesigned blade battery packs that can withstand charging multipliers of up to 10 C, which is the highest of any power battery that is mass-produced worldwide. Up to 1,000 kW of charging power is reportedly supported by the new design.

High-performance electric motors, a new generation of silicon carbide power semiconductors, and blade batteries that enable ultra-fast charging are all part of the Super e-Platform, according to the Chinese auto giant that sells electric vehicles including the Atto 3, Seal, Sealion 7, and eMax 7 in India. According to the OEM, this new EV architecture is evidence of its technological superiority.

The Chinese automaker's first two electric vehicles to utilize BYD's Super e-Platform are the Han L EV and Tang L EV. With an official debut scheduled for early next month, both of these vehicles are currently available for pre-sale in China. They will be priced at 270,000 yuan ($37,338) and 280,000 yuan, respectively. BYD will build more than 4,000 charging stations to accommodate the new technology.

The charging period, which takes hours, is the largest issue for consumers of e-cars. However, the Chinese business BYD's chairman and founder, Wang Chanfu, asserts that the new Han L sedan's battery can be fully charged in just five minutes. On a single charge, this vehicle can cover 292 miles, or almost 470 kilometers. Additionally, the business will begin selling this vehicle next month.

Additionally, the corporation has unveiled a new e-car manufacturing platform that will be utilized in the production of several automobiles in the future. BYD has also surpassed Tesla to become the world's best-selling e-car business, and it is shortly getting ready to join the Indian market. According to the business, charging its car will take the same amount of time as refueling a car with a gasoline engine at a gas station.

BYD’s supercharge technology has also presented tough competition to Tesla and Mercedes Benz. Tesla’s superchargers can add 275 kilometres of range in 15 minutes. However, Tesla’s network is much larger, with more than 65,000 superchargers worldwide.

