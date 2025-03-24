From Ayurveda to Lifestyle: Kerala's herbal remedies you need to know

Read Full Gallery

Kerala, known as the land of Ayurveda, has a rich heritage of herbal remedies that have stood the test of time. With modern lifestyles leading to increased stress and health concerns, there’s a growing shift back to these traditional treatments. Here’s a look at some of Kerala’s most cherished herbal remedies that are reclaiming their place in modern lifestyles.

These time-honored herbal remedies are making a powerful comeback, finding their way into everyday life through natural health products, supplements, skincare, and holistic wellness practices.

Turmeric (Manjal) – The Golden Healer

Used in Kerala for its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric is a staple in home remedies for wounds, skin care, and immunity boosts. Today, it’s popular in turmeric teas and wellness supplements.



Indian Gooseberry (Nellikka) – The Immunity Booster

Rich in Vitamin C, this superfruit is used in traditional tonics like Triphala and Chyavanprash. It’s now making a comeback in immunity-boosting juices and organic snacks.



Aloe Vera (Kattarvazha) – Nature’s Skin Soother

Known for its cooling and healing effects on burns and wounds, Aloe Vera is used in Kerala households. It’s now widely found in skincare products and detox drinks.

Neem -The Natural Purifier

Traditionally used for its antibacterial properties, neem is popular in treating skin issues and purifying blood. Neem oil and capsules are trending in wellness markets today.

Tulsi (Thulasi) – The Sacred Herb

Worshipped in Kerala homes and used in herbal teas, Tulsi is prized for its immunity-boosting and respiratory health benefits. It’s also being used in essential oils and natural medicines.

Vetiver (Ramacham) – The Cooling Root

Traditionally used to cool drinking water and as a natural air freshener, vetiver roots are now found in herbal cooling drinks and Ayurvedic skincare.

Aswagandha – The Stress Reliever

Known as the "Indian Ginseng," Aswagandha is popular in Kerala Ayurveda for boosting energy and reducing anxiety. It’s widely used in supplements and stress relief teas.

Latest Videos