user
user

From Ayurveda to Lifestyle: Kerala's herbal remedies you need to know

Kerala, known as the land of Ayurveda, has a rich heritage of herbal remedies that have stood the test of time. With modern lifestyles leading to increased stress and health concerns, there’s a growing shift back to these traditional treatments. Here’s a look at some of Kerala’s most cherished herbal remedies that are reclaiming their place in modern lifestyles.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 2:09 PM IST

These time-honored herbal remedies are making a powerful comeback, finding their way into everyday life through natural health products, supplements, skincare, and holistic wellness practices.

article_image2

Turmeric (Manjal) – The Golden Healer

Used in Kerala for its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric is a staple in home remedies for wounds, skin care, and immunity boosts. Today, it’s popular in turmeric teas and wellness supplements.
 


article_image3

Indian Gooseberry (Nellikka) – The Immunity Booster

Rich in Vitamin C, this superfruit is used in traditional tonics like Triphala and Chyavanprash. It’s now making a comeback in immunity-boosting juices and organic snacks.
 

article_image4

Aloe Vera (Kattarvazha) – Nature’s Skin Soother

Known for its cooling and healing effects on burns and wounds, Aloe Vera is used in Kerala households. It’s now widely found in skincare products and detox drinks.

article_image5

Neem -The Natural Purifier

Traditionally used for its antibacterial properties, neem is popular in treating skin issues and purifying blood. Neem oil and capsules are trending in wellness markets today.

article_image6

Tulsi (Thulasi) – The Sacred Herb

Worshipped in Kerala homes and used in herbal teas, Tulsi is prized for its immunity-boosting and respiratory health benefits. It’s also being used in essential oils and natural medicines.

article_image7

Vetiver (Ramacham) – The Cooling Root

Traditionally used to cool drinking water and as a natural air freshener, vetiver roots are now found in herbal cooling drinks and Ayurvedic skincare.

article_image8

Aswagandha – The Stress Reliever

Known as the "Indian Ginseng," Aswagandha is popular in Kerala Ayurveda for boosting energy and reducing anxiety. It’s widely used in supplements and stress relief teas.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president anr

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case dmn

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case

Asianet News exposes synthetic drug network fuelling Kerala's MDMA crisis; Bengaluru, Goa emerge as hotspots anr

Asianet News exposes synthetic drug network fuelling Kerala's MDMA crisis; Bengaluru, Goa emerge as hotspots

former union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as Kerala BJP President anr

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as Kerala BJP President

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch Mission 2026 focusing on Assembly elections; district-specific plans in pipeline anr

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch Mission 2026 ahead of Assembly elections; READ

Recent Stories

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president anr

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president

Infinix GT 20 Pro to CMF Phone 1: Top 5 stylish and innovative smartphones under Rs 25,000! gcw

Infinix GT 20 Pro to CMF Phone 1: Top 5 stylish and innovative smartphones under Rs 25,000!

Maharashtra: Municipal body bulldozes construction of key accused in Nagpur violence

Maharashtra: Municipal body bulldozes construction of key accused in Nagpur violence

'Calling 'gaddar', a 'gaddar' not an attack, did nothing wrong': Uddhav Thackeray backs Kunal Kamra (WATCH) shk

'Calling 'gaddar', a 'gaddar' not an attack, did nothing wrong': Uddhav Thackeray backs Kunal Kamra (WATCH)

WATCH - Mannara Chopra SLAMS Indigo airlines for denying boarding ATG

WATCH - Mannara Chopra SLAMS Indigo airlines for denying boarding

Recent Videos

Pope Francis Returns to Vatican City After Battling Pneumonia, Makes First Public Appearance

Pope Francis Returns to Vatican City After Battling Pneumonia, Makes First Public Appearance

Video Icon
Usha Vance to Visit Greenland, Will Tour Historical Sites Amid Tensions Over Trump's Annexation Plan

Usha Vance to Visit Greenland, Will Tour Historical Sites Amid Tensions Over Trump's Annexation Plan

Video Icon
'Gaddari Ki Hai, Party Ko Toda Hai': MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Defends Political Humor

'Gaddari Ki Hai, Party Ko Toda Hai': MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Defends Political Humor

Video Icon
Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

Video Icon