On comedian Kunal Kamra row and vandalism by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "They are threatening over a joke where Eknath Shinde's name was not even mentioned, only the intelligent would have got the hint. If you have an objection, lodge an FIR and make us of the legal procedure.