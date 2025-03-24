IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

Catch all the action from the IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI)! CSK registered a comfortable 4-wicket victory, thanks to an outstanding debut performance by Noor Ahmad, who took 4 wickets for just 18 runs. MI struggled to set a challenging target, finishing at 155/9, while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra anchored the chase for CSK. Watch as we break down the key moments, including MS Dhoni's impressive stumping and the highlights of this exciting match!