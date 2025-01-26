Flipkart Republic Day sale: TVS iQube at unbeatable price – Don't miss out!

Flipkart's Republic Day sale offers the TVS iQube at an irresistible price. Let's discuss why you shouldn't miss this deal.

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Discount

The TVS iQube consistently ranks among the top three best-selling electric scooters in India. Following the pre-Republic Day sale, Flipkart's Republic Day Bonanza sale brings some irresistible offers on the iQube.

TVS iQube at a Discounted Price

Flipkart Republic Day Bonanza Sale: TVS iQube Discount The iQube 2.2 kWh model is priced at Rs 1,05,200 on Flipkart. With the sale, the electric scooter is now available for Rs 88,349. Flipkart offers multiple discounts that can be combined, and we'll tell you everything you need to know.

TVS iQube Mileage

Flipkart offers a flat Rs 2,000 'Only For You' discount. In addition, the e-commerce giant offers an additional Rs 12,300 off on any product above Rs 20,000. There are also several bank offers, such as up to Rs 5,265 off on leading credit cards like Flipkart Axis Bank. Easy EMI purchase options are also available with discounts on credit cards.

Flipkart Republic Day Offer

Flipkart Republic Day Bonanza Sale: TVS iQube Specifications The TVS iQube 2.2 kWh base model delivers 4 bhp and 33 Nm of torque. According to TVS Motor, it has a top speed of 75 kmph and a range of 75 km. The battery charges from 0 to 80 percent in 2 hours 45 minutes. Equipped with a 5-inch TFT digital cluster with automatic day/night mode, the iQube features full LED lighting extending to the number plate. In terms of hardware, it has a 220 mm front disc brake and a 130 mm rear drum brake, while offering 157 mm of ground clearance and a comfortable seat height of 770 mm.

