Flipkart Republic Day sale: TVS iQube at unbeatable price – Don't miss out!

Flipkart's Republic Day sale offers the TVS iQube at an irresistible price. Let's discuss why you shouldn't miss this deal.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 2:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 2:18 PM IST

TVS iQube Electric Scooter Discount

The TVS iQube consistently ranks among the top three best-selling electric scooters in India. Following the pre-Republic Day sale, Flipkart's Republic Day Bonanza sale brings some irresistible offers on the iQube.

article_image2

TVS iQube at a Discounted Price

Flipkart Republic Day Bonanza Sale: TVS iQube Discount

The iQube 2.2 kWh model is priced at Rs 1,05,200 on Flipkart. With the sale, the electric scooter is now available for Rs 88,349. Flipkart offers multiple discounts that can be combined, and we'll tell you everything you need to know.

article_image3

TVS iQube Mileage

Flipkart offers a flat Rs 2,000 'Only For You' discount. In addition, the e-commerce giant offers an additional Rs 12,300 off on any product above Rs 20,000. There are also several bank offers, such as up to Rs 5,265 off on leading credit cards like Flipkart Axis Bank. Easy EMI purchase options are also available with discounts on credit cards.

article_image4

Flipkart Republic Day Offer

Flipkart Republic Day Bonanza Sale: TVS iQube Specifications

The TVS iQube 2.2 kWh base model delivers 4 bhp and 33 Nm of torque. According to TVS Motor, it has a top speed of 75 kmph and a range of 75 km. The battery charges from 0 to 80 percent in 2 hours 45 minutes. Equipped with a 5-inch TFT digital cluster with automatic day/night mode, the iQube features full LED lighting extending to the number plate. In terms of hardware, it has a 220 mm front disc brake and a 130 mm rear drum brake, while offering 157 mm of ground clearance and a comfortable seat height of 770 mm.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025 vkp

Tata honours Bandipur Tiger reserve with special edition Harrier, Nexon and Safari at Delhi Auto Expo 2025

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya' vkp

Bengaluru based aviation startup unveils India's first flying taxi, 'Shunya'

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect gcw

Auto Expo 2025: Know date, venue, how to book tickets and major cars you can expect

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 gcw

MG M9 EV, India's first electric limousine, to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details gcw

Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Recent Stories

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi look goes viral, netizens troll and compare her with Rekha NTI

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi look goes viral, netizens troll and compare her with Rekha

'Save family's honor': UP teen takes cousin's help, kills mother's live-in partner, dumps body to seek revenge shk

'Save family's honor': UP teen takes cousin's help, kills mother's live-in partner, dumps body to seek revenge

Pralay missile makes debut at Republic Day parade, showcasing India's military prowess anr

Pralay missile makes debut at Republic Day parade, showcasing India's military prowess

Alia Bhatt to Bipasha Basu: Stars Dazzle in Black at Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary NTI

Alia to Bipasha: 5 Stars dazzle in black at Sabyasachi's anniversary

Sandalwood director Harshavardhan files FIR against actress Shashikala over blackmail, harassment vkp

Sandalwood director Harshavardhan files FIR against actress Shashikala over blackmail, harassment

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Karan Veer Mehra Spotted at Football Ground

Video Icon
Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Bhavya Gowda's Emotional EXIT Ahead of the Grand Finale

Video Icon
Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Video Icon