When will Apple start making the latest iPhone 15 Plus in India?

Apple iPhone 15 is assembled in India already and soon the company will start the process for the iPhone 15 Plus model as well. The company is ready to plan for its next production phase in the country, with the iPhone 15 Plus going to be assembled in India in the next quarter as per reports this week.

Over the past several years, especially with an emphasis on the flagship iPhones, Apple has begun to rely more heavily on India for the manufacturing of its most recent iPhone models. Many people believed that creating iPhones locally would enable consumers to purchase them for less money, however this is only true if all of the components are found locally and the models are created from the ground up.

Having said that, Apple has entrusted a variety of partners to manufacture the iPhone in India, enabling the corporation to begin selling the device there as well as in other important markets including the US, Europe, and China, among others. According to a rumour from ET, the Apple iPhone 15 Plus will be put together in India between the months of October and December, which is not too far away. To produce the iPhone 15 model, the business is anticipated to rely on its Tamil Nadu facility.

The Apple iPhone 15 series is already up for pre-order this week, and sales in the nation begin on September 22. The pricing of the iPhone 15 is Rs 79,900, while the base models of the iPhone 15 Plus will cost Rs 89,900.

In particular for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, Apple Stores will assist customers who pre-order to arrange for store pick-ups or wait a few weeks until their new iPhones are delivered.The iPhone 15 Pros have a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively, and include a new camera system, a lighter titanium frame, and the company's first USB C charging technology.

Apple has already discontinued a number of iPhone models in the previous week, including the iPhone 13 mini, thus ending the company's relationship with compact phones. These iPhones are still available for purchase as long as they are in stock, so retailers may offer tempting discounts to move the products off the shelf.

