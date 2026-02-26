iQOO 15R Launch in India: Slim Design with Massive 7600mAh Battery
The new iQOO 15R has just landed in India, packing a massive 7600mAh battery and a super-smooth 144Hz AMOLED display. Here are all the details on its price and killer features.
Image Credit : Getty
iQOO 15R
iQOO just dropped its new 'iQOO 15R' smartphone in India, and it's a total beast. The company is targeting gamers and people who want a battery that just won't quit. The biggest surprise? It packs a massive 7600mAh battery but is still super slim at just 7.90mm thick. Talk about an engineering marvel!
Image Credit : iQOO
How's the display and performance?
The iQOO 15R sports a 1.5K AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It gets incredibly bright with 5,000 nits peak brightness and supports HDR10+, making movies and games look amazing. Plus, it has a special 'EyeCare' mode for comfortable night-time use. The company proudly claims it's the fastest phone in its segment, scoring over 3.5 million on AnTuTu tests. They've also promised 4 years of Android updates, which is great news.
Image Credit : iQOO India/X
Connectivity and Gaming Features
This phone has a cool 'Remote PC' feature. You can use it to connect to and control your laptop, PC, or TV. For gamers, the 1.5K Super Resolution tech makes graphics look extra sharp. It also has a 'One-Touch Transfer' feature, so you can easily share files with iPhones (iOS) and other Android phones. Super convenient!
Image Credit : iQOO
Price and Awesome Offers:
The iQOO 15R has launched in India in three different variants. Here's the price breakdown: the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs ₹44,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at ₹47,999, and the top-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version will set you back by ₹52,999.
Image Credit : @aftabBGMIansari/X
Bank Offers:
If you use an HDFC or Axis bank card, you get an instant ₹4,000 discount. This brings the starting price down to just ₹40,999! You can also opt for a no-cost EMI starting at ₹6,833 per month. Pre-bookings are live from 1 PM today. And here's a bonus: if you pre-book, you get iQOO/Vivo TWS earbuds worth ₹1,899 absolutely free!
