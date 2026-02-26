Realme P4 Lite is now on sale in India from ₹9,999, featuring a 6.74-inch HD+ display, 4GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, 13MP camera, massive 6,300mAh battery, IP54 rating, and launch discounts available.

Good news for budget phone hunters! Chinese brand Realme's new P4 Lite, which they launched in India on February 20, is finally on sale. You can now buy the phone on e-commerce websites and Realme's official online store. It comes in three cool colours and two storage options.

Let's talk price. The basic model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you ₹9,999. If you want more space, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹11,999. As a launch special, Realme is giving a ₹1,000 bank discount or a coupon of the same amount.

The phone has a big 6.74-inch HD+ display (720x1600 pixels) with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It's quite bright too, reaching up to 563 nits. Other screen features include a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 16.7 million colours, and an 83.5% NTSC colour gamut. Under the hood, the phone runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, built on a 12nm process. It clocks speeds up to 1.8GHz and comes with a Mali G57 MP1 GPU for graphics. You get 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Plus, it's got an IP54 rating, which means it's safe from dust and light splashes.

For photos, there's a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) main camera on the back with a 76.5-degree field of view and a 27mm focal length. For selfies and video calls, you get a 5-megapixel front camera. You can shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps. But the biggest highlight has to be the massive 6,300mAh battery, which should easily last a long time. It supports 15W wired charging. Other features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a fingerprint sensor on the side.