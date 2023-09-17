Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why you will not be able to use iPhone 14 cover for iPhone 15

    The iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15 all have identical screen sizes and form factors, however these more recent devices are incompatible with covers made for the iPhone 14 Pro or the regular iPhone 14. Here's why. Check details.

    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    More individuals are considering buying new accessories for their pricey gadgets now that Apple's new iPhone 15 series is available for pre-order and will be in stores on September 22. When purchasing covers for the iPhone 15 series, it's crucial to keep in mind that your iPhone 14 series case will not work with the iPhone 15 series.

    The iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15 all have identical screen sizes and form factors, however these more recent devices are incompatible with covers made for the iPhone 14 Pro or the regular iPhone 14.

    According to media reports, this incompatibility arises from differences in the dimensions between the iPhone 15 series and the iPhone 14 series. It's important to notice that compared to previous iPhone generations, Apple has somewhat softened and lessened the sharpness of the frame's corners this time around.

    Other features, including the new 'Action button' on the new iPhone Pro models, are also a significant cause in the variations in the covers. Therefore, bear in mind that you'll need to spend money on new cases as well if you now own an iPhone 14 series phone and intend to switch to an iPhone 15 model.

    Notably, Apple has also debuted a brand-new case collection that uses their ground-breaking "FineWoven" technology. By using this material instead of leather, the business may minimise its carbon emissions and become carbon neutral.

    Apple continues to provide its dependable Silicone covers for Rs 4,900 along with its Clear case, which is also offered at Rs 4,900, in addition to the FineWoven cases, which retail for Rs 5,900 for both the iPhone 15 models and the iPhone 15 Pro models. It's important to note that all of these cases work with MagSafe.

    Last Updated Sep 17, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
