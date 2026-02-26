5 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

Google Pixel 8: The king of photography

If your number one priority is the camera over performance, then the Google Pixel 8 is the only phone you should have in your hands. Its Tensor G3 chipset might score lower in benchmark tests, but no other phone comes close to the Pixel in 'computational photography'. For capturing real skin tones, accurate HDR, and amazing night shots, you won't find a better phone in the ₹55,000 budget.