Top 4 iQOO 15R Alternatives Under ₹55,000 with Better Camera and Performance
Looking for alternatives to the iQOO 15R? Check out these 4 powerful smartphones under ₹55,000 offering better cameras, strong performance, and premium features for a smart upgrade.
Image Credit : Gemini
iQOO 15R
The recently launched iQOO 15R has created a lot of buzz among gadget lovers. For a budget of around ₹50,000, this phone packs a powerful battery and a modern processor. But before you buy any phone, it's super important to check out other great options in the market. So, here's a list of 4 solid alternatives under ₹55,000 that might just have a better camera and some killer features compared to the iQOO 15R.
Image Credit : Official website
OnePlus 12: A beast in performance and camera
If you're looking for top-notch camera quality and raw power, the OnePlus 12 is the perfect choice for you. It runs on the 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 3' processor, the fastest in the Android world. Its biggest highlight is the triple camera setup, developed with Hasselblad, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. With special offers, you can grab this phone for around ₹52,000 to ₹55,000.
Image Credit : Amazon
iQOO 12: The best choice for gaming lovers
For those who want a better processor and camera than the iQOO 15R, the iQOO 12 from the same company is a fantastic option. Its 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 3' chipset delivers a smoother, lag-free gaming performance compared to the 15R. Plus, its 50MP main camera and dedicated telephoto lens give you much better zoom capabilities in your photos.
Image Credit : Meta AI
Samsung Galaxy S23: For reliability and software experience
When it comes to image processing and a premium software experience, nobody can beat Samsung. The Galaxy S23, powered by the 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 2' chipset, still performs like a beast. Its 50MP triple camera system helps you click sharp photos even in low light and shoot videos in 8K quality. Samsung's famous colour science and brand reliability make this phone stand out from the competition.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Google Pixel 8: The king of photography
If your number one priority is the camera over performance, then the Google Pixel 8 is the only phone you should have in your hands. Its Tensor G3 chipset might score lower in benchmark tests, but no other phone comes close to the Pixel in 'computational photography'. For capturing real skin tones, accurate HDR, and amazing night shots, you won't find a better phone in the ₹55,000 budget.
Image Credit : iQOO
Conclusion:
There's no doubt that the new iQOO 15R is a great smartphone. However, if you prioritise the camera, you can choose the Pixel 8 or the Galaxy S23. For those who need raw performance and a balanced experience, buying the OnePlus 12 or the iQOO 12 would be a better decision.
