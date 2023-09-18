iOS 17 to roll out today: At what time will it release in India? Check eligible devices, features & more

iOS 17 will bring new features for Messages, FaceTime, and widgets. One of the new privacy feature coming in iOS 17 is Link Tracking Protection. Apple announced iOS 17 during WWDC 2023.

Apple is starting to roll out iOS 17 for its iPhones today, on September 18. The new mobile software upgrade was introduced at WWDC 2023 in June and has been accessible in beta form for a few weeks. Following the PDT time zone of California, Apple is now prepared to launch its new OS internationally after months of testing. Exclusively for the iPhone XS and subsequent devices, the redesigned UI offers modern improvements including Standby Mode, Name Drop, and more.

Let's examine the list of compatible devices with iOS 17, its key features, and all the information we currently have on the latest mobile upgrades for Apple iPhones.

Although Apple has not provided a particular launch window for the iOS 17 software update, we may anticipate that Indian users will be able to download it either tonight at approximately 10 PM or early tomorrow morning. This is consistent with the fact that the rollout is taking place in California, US, in the PDT time zone.

iPhones with the A12 Bionic processor or a subsequent model are compatible with the latest iOS 17. Because they were all introduced in 2017, the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus will not be compatible with the upgrade this year. Therefore, Apple will release iOS 17 for the iPhone SE (2nd generation or later), iPhone XR, and the aforementioned devices.

When an iPhone's iOS is updated, Apple normally lets consumers know. Going to Settings > General > Software Update will allow you to manually check for updates.

Speaking about the new features, iOS 17 will add customizable Contact Posters to the Phone app, so users can choose what their contacts see when they call. iOS 17 will let users add widgets that can be interacted with to their lock screen and home screen. These widgets will work with both Apple and third-party apps.

