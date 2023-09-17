Nothing's CMF to launch budget smartwatch and earbuds on September 26

Nothing's sub-brand, 'CMF by Nothing,' is set to make its debut on September 26 at 2:30 PM, introducing a lineup of budget-friendly tech products designed with a broader audience in mind.

Nothing's sub-brand, 'CMF by Nothing,' is set to make its debut on September 26 at 2:30 PM, introducing a lineup of budget-friendly tech products designed with a broader audience in mind. Following the recent introduction of their sub-brand and their intention to release TWS earbuds and a wristwatch, Nothing has made this statement.

The 'CMF by Nothing' line is marketed as offering enhanced designs that put accessibility first, bringing fashionable technology within reach of a larger user base. These items will only be available through offline channels like Vijay Sales and certain retail stores, as well as online retailers like Myntra and Flipkart.

Nothing implies that the company's main concept is on democratising excellent design so that it may reach and influence more people. They want to provide a wristwatch, TWS earphones, and a selection of accessories as their first line of products.

Although the business withheld important information about the impending items, a recent leak has provided a preview of what to anticipate from the initial batch of "CMF by Nothing" products. Promotional materials, including pricing information, have also been leaked online before of the debut.

According to the leak, the CMF Watch Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 4,500. It is important to note that there are currently several smartwatches available for less than Rs 5,000, so if the business genuinely intends to price its first watch in this range, it would certainly encounter fierce competition.

Meanwhile, the Buds Pro is rumored to be priced at Rs 3,500. Lastly, the GaN 65W fast charger is rumored to cost Rs 3,000. But, users are advised to take these details with a pinch of salt because these prices are not official.