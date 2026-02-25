Current leaks suggest Apple is testing this Deep Red as an exclusive colour for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. The company hasn't said anything officially, but this is the hottest gossip in the tech world right now. Earlier rumours pointed to Purple or Brown, but it seems they were just different tones, not brand-new colours. If Apple confirms 'Deep Red', it will be a game-changer for the Pro series design. Also, since Orange and Red are similar, people think Apple might launch only one of them.