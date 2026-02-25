iPhone 18 Pro May Launch in Stunning Deep Red Colour: Here’s What We Know
Apple may introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in a bold Deep Red colour, following the popularity of recent vibrant finishes. The new shade is expected to highlight Apple’s evolving design approach.
iPhone 18 Pro
For a while now, Apple has been shaking things up with its iPhone designs and colours. Pro models usually came in classic shades like Silver, Graphite, and Blue. But the 'Cosmic Orange' on the iPhone 17 Pro was a massive hit with fans. Riding on this success, Apple is now planning to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in an even bolder colour. Top sources are saying it's very likely to be a stunning 'Deep Red'.
The Massive Success of Cosmic Orange!
When Apple launched the iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange, many people wondered if the colour was too flashy for a premium phone. But customers loved it! A report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said these orange iPhones sold like hotcakes in many countries, especially China, setting new sales records. This positive feedback is what's pushing Apple to try more new colours for its Pro models. And that's why 'Deep Red' is now the frontrunner in Apple's labs.
Deep Red... Apple's Next Trendsetter!
Current leaks suggest Apple is testing this Deep Red as an exclusive colour for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. The company hasn't said anything officially, but this is the hottest gossip in the tech world right now. Earlier rumours pointed to Purple or Brown, but it seems they were just different tones, not brand-new colours. If Apple confirms 'Deep Red', it will be a game-changer for the Pro series design. Also, since Orange and Red are similar, people think Apple might launch only one of them.
Expected Price in India
With a new colour and design, the big question on everyone's mind is the price. Based on current buzz, the iPhone 18 Pro might cost around ₹1,34,900 in India, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be priced at around ₹1,54,900. Of course, this isn't the official price, but looking at past models, it's a pretty good guess. Stay tuned to our site for more updates on the new iPhone!
