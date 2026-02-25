Google Pixel 10a vs Pixel 9a: What’s New in Google’s Latest Mid-Range Phone?
Google launches the Pixel 10a in India at ₹49,999 with brighter display upgrades, Tensor G4 chipset, and Android 16. Here’s how it compares with the Pixel 9a and whether it’s worth upgrading.
Google has dropped its new mid-range phone, the Pixel 10a, in India. It's the successor to last year's super popular Pixel 9a. While the design looks almost the same, Google has packed in some key hardware and charging upgrades. With both phones at the same price, should you still buy the 9a or go for the new 10a? Let's find out!
Display & Brightness
Both phones feature a similar-sized 'Actual pOLED' display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. But the Pixel 10a really shines when it comes to brightness. The old Pixel 9a offered 2,700 nits, but the new 10a bumps it up to 3,000 nits. This means you can see the screen clearly even under direct, harsh sunlight.
Performance & Software
When it comes to performance, there's not much of a difference. Both the Pixel 10a and 9a run on Google's powerful 'Tensor G4' chipset. They also share the 'Titan M2' security chip for safety. RAM and storage options are identical too, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both phones come with the latest Android 16 OS right out of the box.
Camera Comparison
Everyone knows Google Pixel phones are all about the camera. Both models have a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. The change is in the secondary camera. The Pixel 9a had a 12MP lens, while the new 10a gets a slightly better 13MP lens. The selfie camera also gets an upgrade, moving from 12MP to 13MP for sharper selfies and video calls.
Battery & Charging
Both smartphones pack a solid 5,100mAh battery. While the battery size is the same, the Pixel 10a takes the lead in charging speed. The older Pixel 9a only supports 23W charging. The new 10a, however, comes with 30W fast charging support. This means you can juice up your phone much quicker.
Price in India & Conclusion
Google has launched the Pixel 10a in India for Rs. 49,999. The interesting part? The older Pixel 9a was also launched at the exact same price. Since both phones cost the same, picking the new Google Pixel 10a is a no-brainer. You get a brighter screen, slightly better cameras, and much faster 30W charging. It's definitely a smarter upgrade over the old model!
