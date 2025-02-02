Vivo V50 price LEAKED ahead of February launch! Check expected specifications and more

The Vivo V50 is rumored to launch in February 2025 with a price tag of around ₹40,000. Leaked specs suggest a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, dual 50MP rear cameras, and a larger battery with faster charging compared to its predecessor, the Vivo V40.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

Although the business has not yet announced the release date, the Vivo V50 is expected to appear in February 2025. The specifications and pricing of the next Vivo phone in India have leaked online. Remarkably, the Vivo V40, its predecessor, was just introduced in the nation five months ago, and the business is already releasing a new model with a few small improvements. Furthermore, according to the recent leak, the new Vivo V50 will cost more than its predecessor. This implies that Vivo may launch the newest V series smartphones at a little higher price. What are the specs and pricing that have been leaked? 

Vivo V50 LEAKED price

According to X tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Vivo V50 would launch with a starting price of Rs 37,999. Although he has expressed some doubt about this leak, he also maintains that the pricing would only be in the Rs 40,000 range. Recall that the Vivo V40 cost Rs 34,999 when it was first introduced in India. This implies that there may be a Rs 3,000 price increase. However, nothing has been formally verified. Users are thus urged to use caution when interpreting these facts.

Vivo V50: Expected specifications

It is predicted that the Vivo V50 will use the majority of the features seen in the Vivo V40. According to the leaks, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor will power the newest model. The dual back camera setup, which consists of two 50-megapixel sensors, will remain. It is believed to include a 50-megapixel camera for taking selfies. According to reports, these specifications won't change from the previous model. Furthermore, it is probable that the design blueprint will be identical to that of the V40 series

However, it is anticipated that the next model will have a bigger battery that supports faster charging. In contrast to the 5,500mAh battery seen on the previous generation, we could see a 6,000mAh battery behind the hood. According to reports, the Vivo V50 can charge at 90W, up from 80W. Last but not least, it could support both IP68 and IP69 classifications for improved water resistance (up to a certain degree, of course). This is quite unexpected as well, considering that ultra-premium cellphones display these IP classifications.

