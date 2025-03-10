Google Pixel 8a price DROPS! Is it worth buying now or wait for Google Pixel 9a?

Flipkart offers a massive discount on the Google Pixel 8a, just before the Pixel 9a launch. With bank and exchange offers, the price drops below Rs 35,000, making it a compelling mid-range option.

Google Pixel 8a price DROPS! Is it worth buying now or wait for Google Pixel 9a? gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

Flipkart has offered the largest price reduction for the Google Pixel 8a since its debut. Only a few weeks before the anticipated Pixel 9a launch, the discount is offered. The smartphone, which was once priced at Rs 52,999, is currently on sale for 28% less thanks to the present Big Saving Days promotion. We've witnessed the lowest price to date, which is below Rs. 35,000, thanks to further bank and exchange deals.

The phone is now only Rs 37,999 after a 28% discount on Flipkart, which is equivalent to Rs 15,000. To further save costs, purchasers may also take advantage of bank discounts and exchange offers. Flipkart is giving EMI transactions on HDFC Bank credit cards a discount of Rs. 3,000. This lowers the price to Rs 35,000, which is among the greatest offers to date

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a renders LEAKED! Colour options, camera setup and design revealed

You should buy Google Pixel 8a?

With so many alternatives on the market, Rs 35,000 is still in the mid-range pricing range. For example, you may choose the Vivo V50, which has a strong battery life and an Android 15 operating system, or the brand-new Galaxy A36 5G smartphone. Regarding the Pixel 8a, it has a clean user interface, strong functionality, and a long battery life. Therefore, the Pixel 8a makes sense at this price if you enjoy the original Android experience and want a strong camera. The anticipated launch price of the Pixel 9a is projected to be somewhat more than that of the reduced Pixel 8a, making it more costly.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9a price LEAKED ahead of launch: Will it same as Pixel 8a?

Google Pixel 8a specifications

The 6.1-inch OLED screen of the Google Pixel 8a has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2000 nits. The Google Tensor G3 processor, which has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, powers it. Seven major Android upgrades are available for the smartphone, which runs Android.

