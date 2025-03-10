iQOO Neo 10R to launch on March 11: Why gamers should be excited for this smartphone?

Read Full Article

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO is set to launch its latest mid-range device, the iQOO Neo 10R, in India on Tuesday, March 11. Tech aficionados have a lot to look forward to since the business has already disclosed some of the model's salient characteristics before to its introduction. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a 4nm chipset developed by TSMC, will power the Neo 10R, according to iQOO's confirmation at the end of February. Because of its excellent camera performance, the model has been labeled the "most powerful" in its category by the firm.

iQOO Neo 10R: What to expect?

With a triple back camera unit, the device has an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel 1/1.953-inch Sony sensor. According to the firm, it has a 32-megapixel sensor on the front and can capture videos at up to 4K 60 frames per second.

As is customary, iQOO is anticipated to include a suitable charger in the Neo 10R's package. Support for 80W fast charging has been confirmed. The business has launched a special e-sports mode that is intended to maximize performance for a lag-free experience.

iQOO Neo 10R: Why gamers should be excited?

The iQOO Neo 10R could be a suitable choice for gamers looking for a reasonably priced solution because it can sustain steady 90 frames per second gaming for up to five hours. With its remarkable 4,500 nits peak local brightness and 1.5K display, the gadget guarantees a fluid and colorful gaming experience.

Additionally, it has a 6043mm² vapor cooling chamber to regulate the temperature during long gaming sessions. The business has launched a special e-sports mode that is intended to maximize performance for a lag-free experience.

Long-lasting use is ensured by the 6,400mAh battery that it includes. The gadget will have a compact 7.98mm profile and be offered in two eye-catching colors: Raging Blue and Moonknight Titanium. Up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are available on the iQOO Neo 10R.

According to some accounts, the model's AnTuTu benchmark score was 1.7 million points. It functions similarly to a tool for Android smartphones, giving the model a total score determined by a number of performance metrics. With 2,698,668 points, the iQOO 13 (S-8 Elite 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage) is the top-performing device, according to the AnTuTu website.

