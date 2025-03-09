Vivo T4x vs Phone 1: Which budget 5G smartphone should be in your pocket?

The Vivo T4x 5G and CMF Phone 1 offer distinct features. The Vivo T4x 5G boasts a larger battery and MIL-STD certification, while the CMF Phone 1 features an AMOLED display and removable back. Both phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Published: Mar 9, 2025, 5:25 PM IST

After the success of the Vivo T3x 5G, Vivo recently introduced the Vivo T4x 5G in India. The new model focuses on offering a large LCD panel, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, dual cameras, and impressive battery life. This phone competes with the CMF Phone 1, which joined the market in July 2024 as an economical choice with features such as a removable back panel and an AMOLED display.

Vivo T4x vs Phone 1: Display

The Vivo T4x 5G has a 6.72-inch LCD screen with an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz and FHD+ resolution. For pleasant viewing, it also provides TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection and a maximum brightness of 1,050 nits. Even with moist hands, the gadget can be touched. By contrast, the CMF Phone 1 boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and FHD+ resolution. It performs really well with HDR10+ compatibility and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. Additionally, the AMOLED panel has a higher contrast ratio and 240Hz touch sampling, which results in a more colorful and fluid display.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Poco X6 Pro: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 you can buy

Vivo T4x vs Phone 1: Design

Pronto Purple and Marine Blue are two of the beautiful design options available for the Vivo T4x 5G. It is MIL-STD 810H certified for durability, features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and has a high-end finish. This type weighs between 204 and 208 grams and has a thickness of 8.09 mm. Additionally, the phone has IP64 water and dust protection. The CMF Phone 1, on the other hand, is distinguished by its detachable back panel design and comes in both regular and vegan leather finishes. The gadget is 8–9 mm thick, weighs 197–202 grams, and has IP52 dust and splash protection. The Vivo T4x 5G provides more safety because to its MIL-STD certification, even if the CMF Phone 1 is lighter and thinner.

Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a vs Realme P3 Pro: Which budget 5G smartphone offers better value?

Vivo T4x vs Phone 1: Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC powers both smartphones. Higher performance is achieved by the Vivo T4x 5G thanks to LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It supports up to 8GB of extended RAM and boasts an AnTuTu V10 score exceeding 728,000 points. Despite having a similar chipset, the CMF Phone 1 has a slightly lower AnTuTu score of about 670,000 points and uses UFS 2.2 storage.

Vivo T4x vs Phone 1: Camera

The Vivo T4x 5G sports a 50MP main camera with OIS, paired with a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, it has an 8MP front camera for taking selfies. The CMF Phone 1 features a similar configuration with a 50MP Sony main sensor and a 2MP depth camera. Its front-facing camera is 16MP. Both devices support 4K video recording on the rear and 1080p recording on the front.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A56 competitors: OnePlus 13R to iQOO 12; a look at top 5 challengers

Vivo T4x vs Phone 1: Battery

The Vivo T4x 5G features a larger 6,500mAh battery and supports 44W FlashCharge, charging from 1% to 50% in about 40 minutes. A five-year battery health guarantee is also included. The CMF Phone 1, on the other hand, has a 5,000mAh battery and is capable of 33W fast charging. In just 20 minutes, it may reach a 50% charge.

