GTA 6 launch date LEAKED? From price to narrative, here's what we can expect | WATCH trailer here

Grand Theft Auto VI, often known as GTA 6, is expected to be one of the most popular video games released by Rockstar Games. This is clear from the reaction to the debut trailer. Since its late 2023 publication, the trailer has had over 237 million views, and fans are anxiously expecting the company's next teaser or a definitive release date. Although Rockstar Games has not commented since the initial teaser was released, new rumors have hinted at the game's release date and other specifics. Everything you need to know about Grand Theft Auto 6 will be covered in this post, including the anticipated release date, cost, plot and map specifics, and more.

GTA 6 launch date leaked?

An online listing from a Spanish retailer, XUruguay, briefly listed GTA 6 with a September 17, 2025 release date before taking it down. Since this day falls on the 12th anniversary of the release of Grand Theft Auto V, it is already notable. Rockstar hasn't formally acknowledged this development as of yet, though.

Pricing of GTA 6

Several rumors suggest that GTA 6 may launch globally at about $100 (about Rs 8500) for the regular edition. Furthermore, considering the game's enormous popularity and growing development expenses, the premium edition may cost much more. GTA 6 will be released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, according to Rockstar, and it may also be released on PC in 2027.

What can you expect?

The game's debut video makes it clear that GTA 6 will have a narrative similar to other versions, where the main protagonists will engage in a variety of illicit acts in order to make money. As a consequence, gamers will be able to perform different tasks while the law is chasing them. Vice metropolis, a fictitious metropolis situated in Miami, Florida, may be essential to the narrative of Leonida. Bridges and roadways might connect these cities.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that Lucia, a female character in a lead position, would appear in a Grand Theft Auto game for the first time. The second protagonist may be Jason, another rumored character. These people will probably assist in completing different goals throughout the game.



