Xiaomi 15 series to launch in India on March 11: From specifications to price, here's what you can expect

Read Full Article

This week marks the debut of the Xiaomi 15 series, which includes the new 15 Ultra variant, in India. After making its premiere in China last month, the new lineup is now prepared to make a spectacular return to our shores. With the new Leica camera system in the spotlight and further flagship-level upgrades on the horizon, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will steal the show at launch. This week's Xiaomi 15 India debut, the new 15 Ultra variant, and its anticipated pricing in India are examined in more detail.

Xiaomi 15 series: India launch

The Xiaomi 15 series, which includes the 15 Ultra model with a 200MP periscope lens and other high-end capabilities, will arrive in India on March 11. While the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is only available in silver, the Xiaomi 15 will be offered in three colors to Indian consumers.

Also Read | Google Pixel 8a price DROPS! Is it worth buying now or wait for Google Pixel 9a?

Xiaomi 15 series: What to expect?

With the official release of these phones, we can now inform you about the features that Xiaomi's 15 series phones provide. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision are supported on the 15. Ultra's 6.73-inch 2K TCL C9 OLED LTPO display, which has a maximum brightness of 3200 nits and a configurable refresh rate of 1-120 Hz.

It has a dual-channel wing-shaped cold pump cooling system with a vapor-liquid separation design, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU with up to 16GB of RAM. The 15 Ultra's quad-camera configuration for imaging consists of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP zoom sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a powerful 200MP periscope telephoto lens with a 4.3x optical zoom and a 1/1.4-inch HP9 image sensor.

Also Read | Vivo T4x vs Phone 1: Which budget 5G smartphone should be in your pocket?

For extra convenience, the phone also manages to fit a sizable 6,000mAh battery that enables reverse wireless charging, 80W wireless charging, and 90W wired charging. The Xiaomi 15 boasts a fast-charging battery, a smaller screen, and an equally powerful Leica camera system. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra should aim to match the Rs 99,000 price tag of its predecessor in India, while the Xiaomi 15 series might start at about Rs 79,000.

Latest Videos