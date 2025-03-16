Vivo T3x to Realme 14x: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 with amazing battery life

Read Full Article

A smartphone must have a robust battery backup. Thankfully, manufacturers are already producing large-capacity batteries, particularly for low-cost gadgets. This post will examine some of the top smartphones in India that cost less than Rs 15,000 and have a 6,000mAh battery with a remarkable battery life.

1. Vivo T3x

The Vivo T3x is among the greatest smartphones on the market right now because of its exceptional battery life. In our PCMark battery test, the gadget was powered by its 6,000mAh battery for 23 hours and 33 minutes. While watching a 30-minute YouTube video, the battery only lost 3 percent of its capacity.

The Vivo T3x takes only 60 minutes to recharge from 20% to 100% with the 44W charger that comes with it. A 50MP primary back camera, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, and a 6.72-inch IPS LCD full-HD display are some of its prominent features.

4GB/128GB for Rs 13,999, 6GB/128GB for Rs 14,999, and 8GB/128GB for Rs 16,499.

2. Realme 14x

In our PCMark battery test, the 6,000mAh battery that powers the Realme 14x lasted 22 hours and 41 minutes. Just 3% of the battery was used when watching a 30-minute YouTube video. For 30 minutes each, playing BGMI and Real Racing 3 depleted the battery by 5%. In addition, the phone has an 8MP front camera, a 50MP single back camera, a 6.67-inch HD+ display, and a MediaTek 6300 CPU.

Cost: Rs 14,999 for 6GB or 12GB, Rs 15,999 for 8GB or 12GB.

3. iQOO Z9x

With a 6,000mAh battery, the iQOO Z9x is a great option for those looking for powerful performance and extended battery life. It operated for 20 hours and 19 minutes on a full charge in our PCMark battery endurance test. The battery was depleted by 5% after 30 minutes of each of the games BGMI and Real Racing 3. The iQOO Z9x takes 61 minutes to fully recharge using the 44W charger that comes with it. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, a 50MP main back camera, and a 6.72-inch IPS LCD Full-HD display.

4GB/128GB for Rs 12,999, 6GB/128GB for Rs 14,499, and 8GB+128GB for Rs 15,999

4. Moto G64

According to our PCMark battery test, the Moto G64's 6,000mAh battery lasted 18 hours and 39 minutes. Just 4% of the battery was used up after 30 minutes of watching YouTube videos. After 30 minutes of BGMI and Real Racing 3, the battery dropped by 6% and 5%, respectively. It took 70 minutes to recharge from 20 to 100 percent. The Moto G64 has a 50MP primary camera, a 6.5-inch full-HD LCD screen, and a MediaTek 7025 SoC.

Cost: Rs 16,999 for 12GB/256GB, Rs 14,999 for 8GB/128GB.

5.Samsung Galaxy M35

One notable aspect of the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is its battery, which outlasted the Galaxy M34 by an hour and lasted almost 14 hours in the PCMark test. The 6000mAh battery provides good real-world usage, comfortably lasting a full day on high settings, while not being the best in its class. Its slower charging pace in comparison to rivals is still a disadvantage, though. It also has a 50MP main back camera, an Exynos 1380 SoC, and a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED Full-HD display.

6GB/128GB for Rs 14,999, 8GB/128GB for Rs 16,499, and 8GB/256GB for Rs 19,499.

