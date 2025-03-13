Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Which budget smartphone you should buy?

Read Full Article

Choosing the right budget smartphone can be tricky, especially with brands like Vivo and Motorola offering feature-packed devices at competitive prices. The Vivo T3 Ultra and Motorola Edge 50 Pro both promise excellent displays, powerful performance, and impressive cameras, but which one offers the best value for your money? In this detailed comparison, we break down their key differences in design, display, processor, camera, battery, and price to help you make an informed decision. Let’s see which smartphone suits your needs best!

Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Display and design

The Vivo T3 Ultra shares a similar design with the V40 series, however it has very different performance goals and features. The thin shape, glass back, and glossy rear panel design of the Vivo T3 Ultra are all features. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, on the other hand, still has a very simple yet elegant appearance. Both smartphones maintain a robust construction while providing an IP68 rating for protection against water and dust.

The Vivo T3 Ultra's display is a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2000 nits.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 60: Fusion and Stylus details LEAKED! Here's what we know

Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Camera

The Vivo T3 Ultra has two cameras: an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP main camera with OIS capability. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, on the other hand, has a triple camera arrangement with a 10MP telephoto, 13MP ultrawide, and 50MP OIS primary camera. A 50MP selfie camera is supported by both smartphones.

Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Performance and battery

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ CPU, which can support up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, powers the Vivo T3 Ultra. Conversely, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The Vivo T3 Ultra is powered by a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W charging for long-lasting performance. The 4500mAh battery that powers the Edge 50 Pro may be charged using a 125W charger.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 50 Pro to OnePlus Nord 4: Best 5 fast-charging smartphones under Rs 30,000

Vivo T3 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Price

The Vivo T3 Ultra, which has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, starts at Rs. 31999. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro costs Rs 31999 and comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Latest Videos