Samsung Galaxy F16 vs Motorola G34: Which 5G budget smartphone is superior?

Samsung and Motorola have released two attractive choices, the Galaxy F16 5G and the Moto G34 5G, in response to the growing competition in the low-cost smartphone industry. Both gadgets seek to provide reliable performance and 5G connection at a reasonable cost. Let's examine each of their attributes to determine which is most notable.

Samsung Galaxy F16 vs Motorola G34: Display and design

The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display on Samsung's Galaxy F16 5G offers vivid images with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. By comparison, the Moto G34 5G boasts a slightly smaller 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a smoother refresh rate of 120Hz and a lesser resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Samsung leads in display quality, even though the Motorola handset has a larger screen-to-body ratio (around 89.8%) than Samsung's (about 81.5%).

Samsung Galaxy F16 vs Motorola G34: Processor

The Moto G34 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU running at 2.2GHz, while the Galaxy F16 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with an octa-core processor operating at 2.4GHz. With 8GB of RAM instead of Samsung's 4GB, the Moto G34 5G is a superior choice for multitasking. But, in contrast to Motorola's Android 14, Samsung makes up for it with Android 15 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy F16 vs Motorola G34: Camera

Although both phones have a 50MP primary back camera, Motorola chooses to use a 2MP macro lens, while the Galaxy F16 5G has a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. With a 16MP selfie camera, the Moto G34 5G has an advantage over Samsung, which only has a 13MP camera.

Samsung Galaxy F16 vs Motorola G34: Battery

With their 5,000mAh batteries, both devices may be used all day. The Moto G34 5G's 18W charging speed is surpassed by the 25W rapid charging capability of the Galaxy F16 5G. Samsung emphasizes Knox security and guarantees six years of security upgrades, while Motorola offers stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an FM radio, and NFC connectivity. Both variants allow face unlock and include a fingerprint scanner on the side.

Samsung Galaxy F16 vs Motorola G34: Price and final verdict

In terms of cost, the Moto G34 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is somewhat less expensive at Rs 11,999 than the Galaxy F16 5G, which retails for Rs 12,499 instead. Samsung provides a superior value if software lifetime and display quality are important considerations. Motorola's a solution, however, could be the better choice for those looking for more RAM and a faster refresh rate.

