iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Which high-end smartphone is worth your money?

A number of flagship smartphones, such as the OnePlus 13 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, have been released recently. Nevertheless, a brand-new flagship rival has joined the market and is making direct comparisons to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. We are referring to the recently released Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which has been the talk of the town ever since it made its debut at the MWC 2025. The business is also showcasing its cutting-edge photography technology by directly comparing smartphone capabilities with those of rival products. Is it, however, truly more remarkable than the iPhone 16 Pro Max?

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Display and design

With a titanium frame, a glass construction, and a comparable camera positioning, the iPhone 16 Pro Max shares many design elements with its predecessor. Nonetheless, the new camera control button, Dynamic Island on the screen, and Action Button are some of its intriguing design elements. Many smartphone makers are now imitating these three characteristics to provide experiences that are similar to those of the iPhone. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra, on the other hand, has a large circular camera module and is constructed of glass and metal. The IP68 rating and nearly identical weight of both smartphones demonstrate their high-end status.

The 6.9-inch Super Retina LTPO XDR OLED display on the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2000 nits. For better images, it also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. In contrast, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED screen that can reach a maximum brightness of 3200 nits and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Processor

The A18 Pro CPU and 8GB of RAM power the iPhone 16 Pro Max. In contrast, the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage power the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Both gadgets will facilitate multitasking and efficient daily use because they are supported by strong, new-generation chipsets. Xiaomi may provide more processing power, though, as it has greater RAM. With Apple Intelligence features like the Clean up tool, visual intelligence, ChatGPT integration, Smarter Siri, and much more, the iPhone 16 Pro Max also offers an advantage. In contrast, HyperAI, a collection of AI capabilities including AI Search, AI Art, AI Writing, and more, is available on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Additionally, Google's Gemini integration is included.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Battery

The 4685mAh battery that powers the iPhone 16 Pro Max is capable of 25W MagSafe charging and 38W wired charging. A 5,410mAh silicon-carbon battery that can be charged at 90W wired and 80W wireless powers the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Camera

The iPhone 16 Pro has a triple camera arrangement, which consists of a 12MP periscope telephoto lens, a 48MP primary camera, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. This camera arrangement provides some of the best camera performance in the business. A lot of artists, filmmakers, and professional photographers use Apple's Pro Max camera to take pictures that seem like they were taken with a professional camera. However, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's new quad camera arrangement has improved camera performance. It has a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 4.3x optical zoom, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and macro capabilities, a 50MP main camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Price

The beginning price of the 256GB storage model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max is Rs 1,44,900. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s 16GB + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,09,999.

