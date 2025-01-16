Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED! Here's how much it may cost you

Samsung Galaxy S25 series is launching next week globally, and that includes India as well. Even while the new Galaxy flagship phones don't thrill consumers as much as the iPhones do, they nevertheless play a significant role in the annual tech event. The debut date of the Galaxy S25 series is known, and several leaks have informed us of potential hardware and design enhancements. Now, all we wanted was a sneak peek at the potential costs of the Galaxy S25 series, particularly for Indian consumers. That basis is also covered by the recent leak this week, and it appears that consumers may have to pay extra for this year's Samsung phones.

Next week, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 phone in India will be announced; however, a European retail listing has been leaked, raising questions about Samsung's potential pricing strategy this year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED

According to the source, the entry-level 128GB Galaxy S25 model would cost EUR 964, or around Rs 85,600, while the top-tier 512GB model will cost more than EUR 1,150, or roughly Rs 1.1 lakh. The Galaxy S25 Plus may start at about EUR 1,235 (about Rs 1.09 lakh), with the following models costing significantly more.

Last but not least, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may start at EUR 1,557 (about Rs 1.38 lakh), which would bring it closer to the Galaxy Fold 6's price in the market for the most expensive variant. Since the majority of these costs are in euros, Samsung may be able to reduce them when it launches in India later this month. In any case, anticipate that the Galaxy S25 versions will once again be more expensive due to the emphasis on AI and other high-end enhancements.

About Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch

The date of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked presentation has been announced as January 22. Leaks about the forthcoming phones' appearance have begun to surface as the launch date draws nearer. Samsung has only revealed the date of its Unpacked presentation thus far, along with a promotional image of four smartphone edges that shows how many smartphones will be released this year. According to rumors, there will be four smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series: the Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, and the new S25 Slim. The phones' promotional images were leaked just a few days before the event.

