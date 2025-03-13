iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple to ditch titanium frame and opt aluminum one?

Rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature an aluminum frame instead of titanium, aligning with Apple's carbon neutrality goals. Leaks also point to a redesigned camera hump, potentially larger battery, and the powerful A19 Pro processor.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 4:49 PM IST

With several rumors revealing what Apple has planned for its next-generation flagship handsets, the iPhone 17 series is one of the most eagerly awaited releases of 2025. Major design changes are the subject of rumors, and although Apple has not yet confirmed the specifics, several leaks have exposed some of the iPhone 17 Pro Max's most significant improvements, including its design, specs, and other features.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected features and specifications

In 2023, Apple debuted the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max versions, which included titanium bodies. It is said that this new material has a lighter form factor and is more durable. However, industry experts like Jeff Pu and Ming-Chi Kuo claim that Apple is currently preparing to return to aluminum frames with the next iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Additionally, reports indicate that Apple may replace the all-glass back found on modern smartphones with a rear design that is partially made of aluminum and glass. Additionally, as aluminum has a lower carbon footprint than titanium, switching to an aluminum frame is reportedly in line with Apple's 2030 carbon neutrality ambitions.

Additionally, a new camera hump with a deeper tone that houses the triple camera arrangement may be added to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. It is also anticipated that the flash LiDAR sensor would be moved to the right. In contrast to the iPhone 16 Pro Max's 8.25mm thickness, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may measure 8.725mm, according to a tip by leaker Ice Universe. This would enable the Cupertino-based tech giant to include a bigger battery into the smartphone.

Apple's next-generation A19 Pro processor, which is based on TSMC's cutting-edge 3nm technology, is anticipated to power the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Strong performance and increased power efficiency are anticipated from this chipset. Additionally, 12GB of RAM is expected to be included in the tablet, a substantial increase over the current model's 8GB.

