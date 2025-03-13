Google Pixel 8a price SLASHED ahead of Pixel 9a launch | Check out amazing Flipkart offer on Holi 2025

Read Full Article

The Google Pixel 9a smartphone will soon be available for purchase. The most recent Pixel 9 series, which includes four new variants with foldable choices, will feature this gadget. The good news for potential customers is that Google has drastically reduced the price of the Pixel 8a in advance of its launch. Now is the ideal moment to get the Google Pixel 8a at a fantastic price if you're in the market for a powerful smartphone.

In May of this year, the Google Pixel 8a was released. It has a sleek, high-end design along with flagship-level functionality. Flipkart, the e-commerce behemoth, is giving its millions of consumers a great bargain on this smartphone, so you can get it for the lowest price ever.

Google Pixel 8a: How does the deal work?

The Google Pixel 8a is now on sale for Rs 52,999 on Flipkart, however there is a huge 28% discount. You can get this smartphone for just Rs 37,999 with this flat discount. Additionally, consumers who choose to use HDFC Bank credit cards for EMI purchases may receive an immediate discount of Rs 3,000 from Flipkart. Additionally, there is a tempting exchange offer: you may save up to Rs 36,950 by trading in your previous phone. However, the physical quality and functionality of your previous gadget will determine the actual exchange value. For the Google Pixel 8a, you might just have to spend Rs 24,999 even if you get a little discount of Rs 13,000.

Google Pixel 8a: Specifications

The Pixel 8a, which was released in May of this year, has an IP67 rating for protection to dust and water and a robust plastic back with an aluminum frame. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection that supports HDR and has a fluid refresh rate of 120 Hz. It comes pre-installed with the most recent version of Android, 14. The cutting-edge 4nm Google Tensor G3 processor, which powers the Google Pixel 8a, has 256GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM. It has a dual-camera configuration on the back with 64MP and 13MP lenses for photographers, and a 13MP front camera that's ideal for selfies and video chats.

